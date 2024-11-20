Relax Gaming takes to the slopes with Winter Champions release

Relax Gaming has released a sports-themed slot that takes players to the mountain tops in Winter Champions.

At the centre of the new title is the sliding respins mechanic and the maximum win potential of 6,000 times the player’s bet.

The slot features three bonus rounds: Ski Jumping, Ice Hockey, and Curling. The rounds are triggered when three wild symbols appear on the reels at the same time.

In the Ski Jumping bonus, each rolling respin gets players a step closer to the top prize, with wild symbols boosting rewards by up to five times. In the Ice Hockey bonus, players will collect pucks and score goals to multiply their values, whilst, in Curling, players need to stack stones to unlock multipliers.

“We are excited to introduce Winter Champions, a slot that truly captures the excitement and competitive spirit of winter sports. The Sliding Respins mechanic adds dynamic gameplay, while the three unique bonus games ensure there’s something for everyone.” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

“We believe this game will deliver hours of fun and plenty of big-win potential for players that will continue beyond the winter season.”