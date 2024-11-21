Yggdrasil unveils new mechanic in Valley of the Dead OnlyWins

Yggdrasil is introducing a new game engagement mechanic (GEM) in its latest slot release, Valley of the Dead OnlyWins.

Bringing a new dark twist to its Valley of the Dead series of games, the high volatility slot offers wins as high as 5,800x the stake, via destroying Blockers, unlocking Multipliers and Second-Chance Lives.

“This release not only continues the legacy of legendary titles of the same IP, but also introduces players to the OnlyWins GEM, a fantastic new addition to our family of mechanics that promises to up the ante,” said Yggdrasil head of games production Tomasz Kowalik.

“In such a competitive industry it’s imperative that we stay at the forefront of innovation and continue to deliver games that differentiate themselves from the crowd. I’m confident this slot achieves that, and more.”

Valley of the Dead OnlyWins revolves around triggering a Respin on every single win, where each winning symbol destroys one blocker, unlocking more ways to win, up to 3,125 Ways.

Should players destroy all of the blockers, an unlimited win multiplier will become active. The multiplier grows by 1x when five winning symbols marked as blue are gathered. In addition, extra lives also become active when all blockers are destroyed. Gathering five winning symbols marked red will award an Extra Life that will trigger a Respin even if there are no winning combinations.

The star of the game is the new OnlyWins GEM. By activating it, every single spin will reap a win. For just 4.4x the bet, the player will have a 99.99 per cent chance to land a winning combination, unlocking the Bonus Game much more often on average. Players can also buy 10 such winning spins right away through Multi OnlyWins.