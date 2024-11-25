Play’n GO signs with Austria’s Win2Day and Stardust Casino in the US

Swedish casino games provider Play’n GO has agreed new partnerships with Win2Day in Austria and Stardust Casino in the United States.

The supplier’s debut in Austria will see popular slots such as Reactoonz, Rise of Olympus, and Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness go live with the state lottery operator.

“It’s exciting to launch our games with the Austrian state lottery, and Win2Day are the perfect partner for our brand,” said Tove Aldefors, head of regional sales central and western Europe at Play’n GO. “They share our beliefs about a regulated, sustainable, player entertainment-led industry. We’re looking forward to many years of success working together.”

Georg Wawer, managing director win2day, commented: “We are the only licensed operator in Austria. Therefore our objective is to provide all major iGaming operators on our platform. Play'n GO is one of the international powerhouses and therefore we are delighted to be able to offer their content on our platform.

“We view Play’n GO as a competent and responsible partner for win2day and we’re confident this partnership will prove fruitful.”

The deal with Boyd Interactive-owned Stardust Casino will see Play’n GO’s content made available to additional players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Play’n GO first entered New Jersey in September 2022 and made its debut in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

“It’s great to join forces with Stardust Casino in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, two of our most important markets globally, not just in the US,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson. “The Stardust Casino brand goes back decades in the gaming landscape of the United States, and the introduction of our games to their platform is an exciting prospect for both businesses.

“Play’n GO is the world’s leading casino entertainment provider. We set the industry standard for game content and innovation. This partnership is another significant milestone on our journey in the US, and our focus now turns to unlocking the full potential of this partnership for both Play’n GO and Stardust Casino.”

Stardust Casino CRM director Alexander Angelo added: “We’re equally enthusiastic to welcome Play’n GO to the Stardust Casino family, and we’re excited to introduce our players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to some classic Play’n GO games.

“We’re determined to offer our players the best online casino gaming experience possible, so adding Play’n GO’s games to our portfolio of over 200 online games was a no-brainer. We’re looking forward to many years of success together.”