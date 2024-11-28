This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay

Big Time Gaming releases Golden Goose Megaways

28th November 2024 9:58 am GMT

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming (BTG) is bringing a twist to its signature Megaways mechanic with the release of Golden Goose Megaways.

Bringing the classic fairytale to life, players can join Jack as he climbs the magic beanstalk in search of giant prizes in this high-volatility slot, which offers up to 117,649 ways to win with every spin.

“Players will be captivated by the sheer power and flexibility of Golden Goose Megaways,” said BTG chief executive Nik Robinson. “This game embodies the innovation BTG is known for, combining skill, chance, and immersive storytelling to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience. Can they find the goose that lays that all important Golden Egg? There’s only one way to find out.”

Players will encounter mystical Cloud Prizes floating above the reels, starting at 2x the stake and reaching up to a staggering 500x. The appearance of the golden Egg symbol boosts the Cloud Prize above that reel, creating an opportunity for monumental rewards.

Players will also meet Bonus Boy, who emerges from the beanstalk to collect these Cloud Prizes, multiplying them by up to 10x in the base game and unlocking even greater riches during Free Spins.

Landing three or more Scatters in the base game whisks players away to ten Free Games, with an additional five Free Spins for each additional triggering Scatter.

Golden Goose Megaways allows players to turn big wins into Free Spins with BTG’s innovative Win Exchange. If a player lands a win between 25x and 80x the bet, they have a shot at 10 Free Spins. Alternatively, they can instantly buy their way into Free Spins using Bonus Buy, ensuring immediate access to the adventure and thrill.

Related Tags
Big Time Gaming Casino Evolution iGaming Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

Aristocrat Interactive explores new frontiers

Relax Gaming takes to the slopes with Winter Champions release

Relax Gaming releases feature-packed Money Sleigh game

Evolution extends FanDuel Casino partnership

Aristocrat widens profit as full year revenue grows to $6.6 billion

Aristocrat sells Plarium casual gaming business for $620 million

How Flash Jackpots can open the door to new customers for sportsbook operators

GI Games Round-up featuring Relax Gaming, PopOK Gaming and more

Enhancing the win potential with Pragmatic Play

Evolution shares rise as Q3 revenue reaches €579 million

Big Time Gaming unveils new Danger High Voltage 2 slot

Unibet upgrades to title sponsorship of professional cycling team

Push Gaming completes C-level reshuffle

GI Games Round-up featuring Evolution, Play’n GO, Peter & Sons and more

Evolution partners Atlantic Lottery in Canada