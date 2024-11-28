Big Time Gaming releases Golden Goose Megaways

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming (BTG) is bringing a twist to its signature Megaways mechanic with the release of Golden Goose Megaways.

Bringing the classic fairytale to life, players can join Jack as he climbs the magic beanstalk in search of giant prizes in this high-volatility slot, which offers up to 117,649 ways to win with every spin.

“Players will be captivated by the sheer power and flexibility of Golden Goose Megaways,” said BTG chief executive Nik Robinson. “This game embodies the innovation BTG is known for, combining skill, chance, and immersive storytelling to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience. Can they find the goose that lays that all important Golden Egg? There’s only one way to find out.”

Players will encounter mystical Cloud Prizes floating above the reels, starting at 2x the stake and reaching up to a staggering 500x. The appearance of the golden Egg symbol boosts the Cloud Prize above that reel, creating an opportunity for monumental rewards.

Players will also meet Bonus Boy, who emerges from the beanstalk to collect these Cloud Prizes, multiplying them by up to 10x in the base game and unlocking even greater riches during Free Spins.

Landing three or more Scatters in the base game whisks players away to ten Free Games, with an additional five Free Spins for each additional triggering Scatter.

Golden Goose Megaways allows players to turn big wins into Free Spins with BTG’s innovative Win Exchange. If a player lands a win between 25x and 80x the bet, they have a shot at 10 Free Spins. Alternatively, they can instantly buy their way into Free Spins using Bonus Buy, ensuring immediate access to the adventure and thrill.