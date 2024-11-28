This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay

Play’n GO launches bespoke slot for Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey

28th November 2024 9:54 am GMT

Play’n GO has developed an exclusive slot game for Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey based on its popular Piggy Blitz title.

Hard Rock Pork N Roll is the outcome of months of collaboration and follows the supplier’s launch with the operator earlier this month.

“Our formal partnership with Hard Rock Digital is still in its relative infancy, but many months of work have gone into both the partnership itself and the design of this game, with input from both businesses,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson. “We’re excited by this new exclusive title, and it is a testament to the innovation and creativity of our game designers to create a fun spin-off of one of our classic titles.

“Hard Rock Pork N Roll is sure to be a huge success - the name of the game alone makes it stand out as an instant classic! This game is evidence of our ability to create top-quality, bespoke content for all of our customers, something we’re looking forward to doing more of in future.”

Hard Rock Digital senior vice president of casino, Grant Williams, commented: “Our ‘Only at Hard Rock’ section continues to grow with another exclusive, bespoke experience and the addition of Hard Rock Pork N Roll - an immersive title that seamlessly weaves signature Hard Rock elements into the gameplay.

“Working with Play’n Go on this custom creation has set the standard for future collaboration, and we’re confident that Hard Rock Pork N Roll will quickly become a headliner among the 2,300+ games on our top-rated app.”

Related Tags
Casino Hard Rock Bet Hard Rock Digital iGaming New Jersey Play'n Go Slots United States
Related Videos
Greentube
Related Articles

Play’n GO signs with Austria’s Win2Day and Stardust Casino in the US

Play’n GO partners Resorts Digital in New Jersey

GI Games Round-up featuring Nolimit City, Relax Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up featuring Relax Gaming, Play’n GO and Atomic Slot Lab

GI Games Round-up featuring Play’n GO, Galaxsys, Big Time Gaming and more

Play’n GO rolls out Detroit Red Wings slot with PokerStars in Michigan

Play’n GO launches Play’n GO Music

GI Games Round-up: Indigo Magic, Wizard Games, Galaxsys and more

Play’n GO enters Formula 1 with Haas

Play’n GO extends sponsorship of Växjö Lakers in Sweden

Play’n GO enters land-based gaming market with William Hill

GI Games Round-Up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, BF Games, Evoplay and more

Play’n GO continues North American expansion with Connecticut licence

Play’n GO set to enter third US state with West Virginia license