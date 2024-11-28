Play’n GO launches bespoke slot for Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey

Play’n GO has developed an exclusive slot game for Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey based on its popular Piggy Blitz title.

Hard Rock Pork N Roll is the outcome of months of collaboration and follows the supplier’s launch with the operator earlier this month.

“Our formal partnership with Hard Rock Digital is still in its relative infancy, but many months of work have gone into both the partnership itself and the design of this game, with input from both businesses,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson. “We’re excited by this new exclusive title, and it is a testament to the innovation and creativity of our game designers to create a fun spin-off of one of our classic titles.

“Hard Rock Pork N Roll is sure to be a huge success - the name of the game alone makes it stand out as an instant classic! This game is evidence of our ability to create top-quality, bespoke content for all of our customers, something we’re looking forward to doing more of in future.”

Hard Rock Digital senior vice president of casino, Grant Williams, commented: “Our ‘Only at Hard Rock’ section continues to grow with another exclusive, bespoke experience and the addition of Hard Rock Pork N Roll - an immersive title that seamlessly weaves signature Hard Rock elements into the gameplay.

“Working with Play’n Go on this custom creation has set the standard for future collaboration, and we’re confident that Hard Rock Pork N Roll will quickly become a headliner among the 2,300+ games on our top-rated app.”