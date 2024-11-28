Evolution unveils new Starburst Galaxy slot from NetEnt

Evolution has released Starburst Galaxy, the sequel to the iconic Starburst game developed by its NetEnt studio.

Starburst Galaxy builds on the success of its predecessor, embracing NetEnt’s signature Avalanche mechanic, where winning symbols vanish, allowing new ones to fall into place and creating opportunities for consecutive wins from a single spin.

“This is a defining moment for NetEnt as we enter a new era with the launch of Starburst Galaxy,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “The game introduces innovative features, stunning visuals, and advanced technology while honouring the iconic classic that transformed the online video slot market.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team’s hard work - from the enhanced gameplay to the refreshed brand design, which marks another milestone and a new direction in NetEnt’s evolution. We’re excited for players to experience Starburst Galaxy, and this is only the beginning of what’s to come.”

The new Feature Generator lets each win contribute to unlocking five dynamic features: symbol destroy, random wilds, expanding wilds, line transform, and symbol upgrade.

The Galaxy Star feature introduces a twist with an expansive 7×7 grid and a 3×3 Starburst Wild that activates additional wilds and unique features. Landing three scatters fires up the Mega Star feature, summoning a 2×2 Starburst Wild and introducing powerful multipliers throughout the round, while a retrigger remains possible by refilling the Galaxy Metre with each win.

A new addition introduced in Starburst Galaxy, the Elevate Feature will be rolled out across all NetEnt slots moving forward.

Elevate gives players the power to customise their gameplay by activating various game features and add-ons directly from a list, using base bet multipliers to enhance the experience.

The new era of NetEnt will also feature upgrades across its product offerings, including new multi-level jackpots and more big wins through the GigaMath Model.

Classic games will receive visual and UX enhancements, and new Speed Spins and Super Speed Spins options will allow players to play at their own pace. Additionally, operators can customise their own Starburst slot with the introduction of Starburst Brandable.

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.51 per cent higher at SEK991.80 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.