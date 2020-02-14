GI Games Integrations: Featuring Playson, Booming Games and more

This week’s platform integrations involve the likes of Playson, Microgaming, Booming Games, Hacksaw Gaming, MGA Games, Pragmatic Play and Wazdan.

Playson / 888casino

Playson has entered into a deal to launch its games with award-winning operator 888casino through an integration with Pariplay’s platform.

The agreement provides 888casino, which was unveiled as Gaming Intelligence’s Casino Operator of the Year last week, with access to Playson’s range of slots including latest release Fruit Xtreme, the second instalment from its Funky Fruits series of games.

Initially going live with 888casino in Sweden, Spain, Denmark, Italy and Romania during Q1 2020, Playson’s games will also launch under 888casino’s Gibraltar and UK licences later this year.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with an operator as well-established as 888casino,” said Playson senior account manager Christos Zoulianitis. “The company has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry for over a decade. Our portfolio of games will be a great addition to its offering, and we are excited to be further extending our reach across Europe.”

888casino senior vice president Guy Cohen commented: “888casino is focused on expanding its offering to customers by developing in-house games and adding third-party content to its unique platform.

“Playson has a fantastic team which has developed a unique portfolio of games, including classics such as Solar Queen and Red Chilli Wins. We are excited to add these games to 888casino which will enhance the player experience.”

Microgaming / Svenska Spel

Microgaming has launched its online casino content with Svenska Spel Sport & Casino in Sweden.

Following an integration with Microgaming’s content aggregation platform, Svenska Spel will be providing its players with a line-up of Microgaming’s most popular branded blockbuster slots, including Game of Thrones and Lara Croft Temples and Tombs, as well as a range new and classic original titles such as Immortal Romance, Agent Jane Blonde Returns, and Book of Oz.

“Svenska Spel Sport & Casino is a tremendous addition to our sizeable customer base in this key strategic market,” said Microgaming chief operating officer Andrew Clucas. “We are pleased to welcome them to the Microgaming family and look forward to working with them closely after a successful integration.”

Svenska Spel Sport & Casino vice president of casino Jonas Nygren said: “Microgaming is renowned for its portfolio of high quality, innovative content, and we are delighted to collaborate with them. The addition of Microgamings catalogue of entertaining games will enhance the overall gameplay experience for our players.”

Booming Games / Universe Entertainment Services

Booming Games has launched its portfolio of games with Universe Entertainment Services-owned brands Winner, Europa Casino and Casino Tropez.

Over 60 Booming Games titles have been added to the Malta-licensed sites, including Seven Deluxe, VIP Filthy Riches, Gold Vein and latest release Hooked.

Booming Games will also release up to two new games per month to the operator, with Wild Energy and Gladiator Arena set to be the next games to be launched.

“We are excited to team up with a powerful partner like Universe Entertainment Services,” said Booming Games chief commercial officer Frederik Niehusen. “Our games are now available on three further powerful brands that have been established for a long time.

“Universe Entertainment Services is the next valuable addition to the Booming Games client network and will further strengthen our position in regulated markets.”

Hacksaw Gaming / Kindred Group

Hacksaw Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its games with leading operator Kindred Group.

Hacksaw’s portfolio of slots and scratchcard games will be made available to Kindred players in the coming weeks, including latest releases Stick ‘em, Scratch Platinum and Miami Multiplier.

“This is another great step forward for Hacksaw Gaming,” said Hacksaw Gaming chief operating officer Marcus Cordes. “We are looking forward to working closely with Kindred Group and to offer their players a new slot and scratch card experience.”

Kindred Group head of casino David Robertson added: “We are very excited to have Hacksaw’s game content live on our platforms. We are always looking to give our players a sustainable experience with the latest and best games available and Hacksaw’s unique designs showcase exactly that.”

MGA Games / Rivalo

Colombian sports betting operator Rivalo has launched a new online casino platform following an agreement with Spanish supplier MGA Games.

The integration sees Rivalo gain access to MGA Games’ portfolio of games, which includes slots such as Lucky Dragon and Wild Africa, as well as video bingo games such as Circus Bingo, Magician, Mariachis, and Zeus and Sea.

“The beginning of our casino offering represents a milestone in the development and positioning of the Rivalo brand, as a premium betting house in Colombia,” said Álvaro José Mosquera, Rivalo country manager for Colombia.

“At Rivalo we are very aware that our players expect only the best, and that is why we have decided to launch our casino offering only after achieving important adoption and penetration goals from our sports betting operation, we also wanted to make sure that the beginning of our casino operations in the country would go hand in hand with an integral communication strategy which will soon be seen by all Colombians.”

MGA Games CEO José Antonio Giacomelli added: “MGA Games has been after the Colombian market ever since the country regulated online gaming in 2016. When it comes to localized online content for global gaming operators, we are now regarded there as a major specialized company.

“The fact that Rivalo chose our game productions to set foot on the casino games industry in Colombia is a complete honour. We anticipate a very promising collaboration, which shall bring us one step further in our company strategy.”

Pragmatic Play / PlayFortuna

Pragmatic Play has launched its live casino offering with operator PlayFortuna.

The agreement gives PlayFortuna’s customers access to Pragmatic Play’s Live Roulette and Live Blackjack games, as well as popular variants on traditional classics such as Live Speed Roulette, with other titles in development.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our agreement with PlayFortuna, which will now offer our growing live casino portfolio alongside our award-winning slots offering,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir.

“Expansion in regulated markets has been a priority for Pragmatic Play and this agreement further affirms our progress to become the leading multi-product provider in regulated jurisdictions across the globe.”

Wazdan / SkillOnNet

SkillOnNet has added Wazdan’s full suite of slot games to its casino aggregation platform.

SkillOnNet-powered brands including PlayOJO, LuckyNiki, AHTI Games and newly launched LuckyVegas, will gain access to Wazdan titles such as 9 Lions, Magic Stars 3 and Larry the Leprechaun.

“Wazdan is leading the charge when it comes to developing highly entertaining slots that appeal to players in markets all around the world, which is why we have added the developer’s full suite of titles to our growing slots catalogue,” said SkillOnNet marketing director Michael Golembo.

“Its titles now line up alongside those from some of the most popular and in-demand developers in the industry, allowing operators to offer their players a huge range of quality slots they know they will love and that will keep them engaged with their brand and coming back for more.”

Wazdan head of sales Andrzej Hyla added: “It’s a pleasure to partner with SkillOnNet and release Wazdan games through their brands, including PlayOJO, SlotsMagic, DrueckGlueck and more. This relationship further expands the reach of our games across the European market.

“SkillOnNet and Wazdan share the same commitment to innovation and providing sophisticated and popular slot games for players, and these shared values make us confident of the first-class experiences we will be able to deliver through this partnership moving forward.”

Salsa Technology / Spribe

Salsa Technology has signed a content agreement with Estonian game development studio Spribe.

The integration will see several Spribe games added to Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP), including titles such as Aviator, Hilo, Dice and Goal.

“Spribe really understands what makes an immersive and enjoyable casino game,” said Salsa Technology global business development manager Victor Arias. “Spribe’s design team continues to do an incredible job and we’re sure these titles will go down a storm with our partners.”

Spribe CEO David Natroshvili added: “Salsa Technology is the established player of the industry, and we are delighted to have such a partner in our portfolio. Spribe is new to the iGaming market, but so far we have enjoyed unprecedented growth.

“I’m sure Salsa Technology’s customers will enjoy our next-generation games and this partnership will be most beneficial for all sides.”