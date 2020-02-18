This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Evolution Gaming signs third live casino deal in Switzerland

18th February 2020 1:35 pm GMT

Award-winning live casino provider Evolution Gaming has signed an agreement to supply its live casino solution to Switzerland’s Grand Casino Luzern.

The deal will see Evolution, which was recently awarded Gaming Intelligence’s Casino Supplier of the Year award, deliver its full suite of live dealer games to players in Switzerland’s re-regulated gaming market through Grand Casino Luzern’s mycasino.ch platform.

This includes Evolution’s live roulette, blackjack and baccarat tables, as well as exclusive game show titles such as Lightning Dice, Dream Catcher and Football Studio.

“The ‘good reputation’ of operators’ online partners is a critical part of our country’s new gambling regulations,” said Grand Casino Luzern CEO Wolfgang Bliem. “It was clear to us that Evolution Gaming has an exemplary track record and reputation in regulated markets globally.

“In that regard, and of course with regard to the quality of their Live Casino solutions, Evolution was the perfect partner for mycasino.ch.”

Evolution chief commercial officer Sebastian Johannisson commented: “We are delighted to be working with such a special and historic casino. mycasino.ch is amongst the first concessioned Swiss online casinos to offer a world-class, fully compliant live casino service to Swiss players.

“We are confident that our wide range of outstanding live casino games will be the perfect addition to mycasino.ch’s offering.”

The agreement marks Evolution’s third partnership in Switzerland following deals with Grand Casino Baden’s Jackpots.ch site and Groupe Partouche, which owns two land-based casinos in Switzerland, Casino Du Lac Geneva and Casino Crans Montana, but is yet to receive approval to launch online.

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading down 1.00 per cent at SEK396.50 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday, just below its 52-week high of SEK402.50 set in trading yesterday.

