GI Games Integrations: High 5 Games, Relax Gaming and more

This week’s platform integrations include High 5 Games, Relax Gaming, 1X2 Network, Hacksaw Gaming, Gamshy, ThunderSpin, Kiron and Stakelogic.

High 5 Games / bet365

High 5 Games has integrated its portfolio of slots with leading betting and gaming operator bet365 under a new global agreement.

bet365 has gone live with the supplier’s slots in Europe and the United States through an integration with High 5 Games’ Vault platform, including titles such as Goldstruck, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds and Way Out Wilds.

As part of the partnership, bet365 will also receive dedicated account management support from H5G’s team in Sliema, Malta.

“We’ve been working alongside the team at bet365 since 2015 and we’re thrilled to have secured this new global agreement that will take our partnership to the next level,” said High 5 Games CEO Anthony Singer. “Directly integrating our games will prove highly beneficial for the operator, as they’ll be able to launch our new games more efficiently. We’re looking forward to delivering new and exciting games to bet365 in the coming months.”

Relax Gaming / Global Gaming 555

Relax Gaming has launched its portfolio of proprietary and third-party slots with Global Gaming’s Ninja Casino brand.

Popular in-house titles such as Temple Tumble and Money Train are now available on the site, along with Relax’s extensive portfolio of third-party games from partners such as Big Time Gaming, Push Gaming, STHLMGAMING and Kalamba Games.

“Securing this deal with Ninja Casino demonstrates that our offer of technical excellence and business simplicity provides real value to major operators in the European market,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “Ninja Casino’s broad customer base will boost our distribution in both new and existing markets and help us to reach new players.”

Ninja Casino head of casino Dirk Camilleri commented: “Relax Gaming not only offers a quality range of content but also a simple aggregation model and user-friendly interface that provides quick and smooth integration.

“We pride ourselves on utilising the latest cutting-edge technology to deliver the best possible casino experience to our customers and partnering with Relax allows us to further advance our offering with industry leading games.”

1X2 Network / White Hat Gaming

White Hat Gaming has expanded its platform through a new content distribution deal with 1X2 Network.

Games from 1X2 Network’s 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio will be integrated with the White Hat Gaming platform, including titles Blood Queen, Viking Wilds, Battle Maidens and the supplier’s first Megaways slot, Pirate Kingdom Megaways.

“We are delighted to have partnered with White Hat Gaming, a company we regard as one of the most reputable platform providers in the world,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “This deal will propel our popular online casino and RNG content onto more brands and to more players than ever before.”

White Hat Gaming head of games Mike Dearling said: “We have built a reputation for offering one of the largest portfolios of quality online casino content which is why we wanted to add titles from 1X2 Network’s 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio brands.

“Their games have soared in popularity in recent months thanks to their incredible design and entertaining gameplay.”

Gamshy / Salsa Technology

Salsa Technology has signed a new content partnership with Rome-based game development studio Gamshy.

The deal will see Gamshy integrate its portfolio of nine HTML5 omni-channel games onto Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP), including Fruit Tribe, Inferno and Western Barn.

“We love and admire Gamshy’s casino content and these titles are sure to be a great success on our GAP,” said Salsa Technology global business development Manager Victor Arias. “Gamshy excels at bringing together a range of creative themes which always bring players back wanting more.”

Gamshy sales manager Giorgio Mikas said: “We are very proud to announce our latest deal. Gamshy will make all of its games available to Salsa Technology. This partnership represents a huge milestone for Gamshy in Latin America.

“We’ve been looking to enter this market for a while and we believe Salsa Technology to be the perfect partner for the job. We couldn’t be happier about the outcome and would like to thank everyone at Salsa Technology for their efforts.”