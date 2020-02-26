SkillOnNet agrees deal to power Gaming Realms’ Slingo site

iGaming platform provider SkillOnNet has agreed a deal to power Gaming Realms’ Slingo.com gaming brand.

The deal will expand Slingo.com’s footprint with access to new markets under SkillOnNet’s licences in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark and Malta. The site will also benefit from access to more than 3,000 slot and casino games from third-party suppliers such as Big Time Gaming, Red Tiger and Yggdrasil.

Featuring games such as Slingo Rainbow Riches, Slingo Extreme and Slingo XXXtreme, the Slingo.com site will be marketed and operated by SkillOnNet partner Prime Gaming, which currently operates the MegaCasino.com and ICE36.com brands.

“With the coming together of SkillOnNet, Gaming Realms and Prime Gaming, it feels like we’re putting together an online gaming supergroup,” said SkillOnNet sales and marketing director Michael Golembo. “The level of industry experience among these three companies is pretty amazing, and I know together we will build something quite special.

“Slingo.com has a large and loyal player base and we want to assure those players that we won’t be messing with their favourite games, but we will be working hard to offer them a more vibrant and vital gaming experience.”

Gaming Realms chief financial officer Mark Segal commented: “SkillOnNet is behind some of the most successful online casino brands in the world and we wanted to leverage its technology and experience to drive Slingo.com forwards.

“Through SkillOnNet’s platform and licences we know Slingo.com can operate in new markets around the world with utmost compliance. This marks the start of a new chapter for Slingo.com, one that we believe will be a great success for the brand.”