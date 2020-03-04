Blueprint Gaming launches new third-party developer programme

Gauselmann Group-owned casino games supplier Blueprint Gaming has launched a new third-party developer programme.

The new initiative allows independent games studios to distribute their content through Blueprint’s RGS platform and extensive network, with UK-based BB Games the first developer signed up to the programme.

“This is a really exciting new programme that will grant independent studios a huge opportunity to cut through the noise and have their content accessible to operators across the globe through our RGS,” said Blueprint Gaming head of business development Sior Walbyoff.

“We’re delighted to have BB Games on board and are looking forward to working with the team to develop fun and engaging slots that incorporate features never seen before.”

BB Games CEO Jason Bradbury commented: “To be given the chance to partner up with a supplier as renowned as Blueprint is testament to the innovation and passion that goes into every game idea we have at BB Games.

“I think the market will be pleasantly surprised with the inventive nature of this collaboration when our first game is released later this year.”