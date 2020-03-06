GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Push Gaming, NSoft and more

This week has seen a raft of platform integrations involving the likes of Red Tiger, Push Gaming, NSoft, Swintt and Stakelogic, among others.

Red Tiger / Premier Gaming

Red Tiger has launched its games with operator Premier Gaming.

Red Tiger’s titles have gone live with the operator’s Malta and Sweden licensed Pronto Casino and Premier Live Casino brands, with the supplier’s Daily Network Jackpots to follow in the coming weeks.

“Extending our global reach across regulated territories is a key tenet of our commercial strategy,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “That’s why we are delighted to partner with Premier Gaming, a well-established operator with a strong presence in Sweden, Finland and Germany.”

Premier Gaming CEO Marvin Abela added: “Red Tiger’s great games are a welcome addition to our offering and we have no doubt that they will prove popular with our players.

“We pride ourselves on providing world-class entertainment experiences, so it’s great to continue that pattern with a new set of truly immersive titles.”

Push Gaming / STS Bet

Push Gaming has integrated its portfolio of slots with Polish operator STS Bet.

Through an integration with Relax Gaming’s platform, STS Bet players will gain access to the supplier’s most popular titles, including Jammin’ Jars and Wild Swarm.

STS Bet will receive additional titles throughout the rest of the year as and when they are made available via the Relax Gaming platform.

“STS Bet is a hugely popular online sportsbook and casino brand and we are delighted to be integrating our suite of slots into its portfolio,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “We go to great lengths to ensure our titles deliver an engaging and entertaining experience and we believe they will prove to be hugely popular with STS Bet players.”

STS Bet casino product owner Jean-Marc Galea commented: “We spend a lot of time curating our online casino game lobby and only add quality slots that deliver the best player experience so integrating Push Gaming was a no brainer.

“Its games have taken to the market by storm, particularly Jammin Jars and Razor Shark both of which are firm favourites among the streaming community. We believe Push Gaming is a great addition to our portfolio and their titles will shoot up our charts in no time at all.”

NSoft / Pinnacle

NSoft has rolled out its range of draw-based games with operator Pinnacle Sports through an integration with the iForium Gameflex platform.

The successful integration includes NSoft’s Lucky Six, Lucky X and Next Six games, which have gone live with the operator.

“We are very pleased to have this deal concluded. Having our games on the Pinnacle platform is a great milestone for us,” said NSoft senior vice president of sales and business development Ivan Rozić. “The negotiation process, although being extensive, has given us some excellent prospects in terms of future cooperation and similar projects.”

iForium CEO Phil Parry said: “This is the first time that we have cooperated with NSoft on integration of their games onto our Gameflex platform. The project has run smoothly and the integration was seamless. It is exciting to have NSoft’s most popular games on Gameflex ready to be used by our existing partners.”

Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith said: “Pinnacle has spent over 20 years building a reputation within the gaming industry. The first part of our journey was focused solely on our sportsbook offering, but we’ve always been quick to adapt and cater to our customers’ needs.

“That’s where our casino product comes in. We now have every confidence in the fact that our online casino is as competitive as our renowned low margin, high limits sportsbook. NSoft is a brand everyone is aware of in terms of the quality of their games, and the trio of draw-based games we have recently added are a part of our wider plans to take the Pinnacle Casino to the next level.”

Nektan / Woohoo Games

Nektan has added Woohoo Games’ roster of games to its casino aggregator platform

Woohoo’s current portfolio of Asian-themed games consists of 10 games, with 3 more titles slated for launch later this month.

“Nektan are a hugely respected shop floor for gaming operators because they do in-depth research on the providers they recommend,” said Woohoo Games head of business development Ed Ehittington. “As a result we are, obviously, delighted to be one of those highlighted on their influential aggregation service.”

Nektan vice president of commercials Jaydeep Chakravartty commented: “The games provider market is a very competitive one and it is hard for newer operators to break through. But we have been very impressed with Woohoo’s UX and are sure that operators, and their customers alike, will be very happy with their suite of games.”

NetEnt / Betfred

NetEnt has increased its UK footprint through a new partnership with independent bookmaker Betfred.

After a successful integration, a wide range of the supplier’s games are now available to Betfred customers in the UK.

“We are obviously delighted to partner up with one of the leading UK operators with their large base of dedicated players,” said NetEnt managing director Andy Whitworth. “I’m certain that the Betfred players will enjoy our games with unique features and that our tools will help Betfred grow their business within online gaming.”

Betfred head of eGaming Andrew Horne added: “NetEnt is and has always been known for the quality of their games. I think the upcoming roadmap looks very interesting and we look forward to offering both the classics and exciting new titles at Betfred.”

Red Rake Gaming / Solverde

Red Rake Gaming has expanded its presence in Portugal through a new partnership with Portuguese casino operator Solverde.

The deal sees Solverde’s online casino brand CasinoSolverde.pt gain access to Red Rake’s entire portfolio of games, including Super12Stars from its Super series of games.

“We are delighted to welcome Solverde to the Red Rake Gaming family,” said Red Rake Malta managing director Nick Barr. “We have had an overwhelming reception from operators and players in Portugal, and to partner with one of the most renowned casino groups in the market is testament to our delivery of player focused content. We look forward to a strong and prosperous partnership.”

A spokesman from Solverde said: “With this partnership, CasinoSolverde.pt reinforces its position as the biggest online casino, having the wider game offer in the Portuguese market, along with the highest number of promotions and bonuses for the customers.“

Wazdan / MrSlotty

MrSlotty has expanded its GameHub casino aggregation platform with new content from Wazdan.

The partnership sees MrSlotty integrate Wazdan’s full portfolio of slots onto its platform, including 9 Lions, Magic Stars 3, Magic Target Deluxe, Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Larry the Leprechaun, Valhalla and Los Muertos.

MrSlotty will also gain access to nine new titles set to launch over the coming months, including Black Horse Deluxe, Sonic Reels, Reel Hero, Lucky 9, Telly Reels, Power of Gods: Egypt, Choco Reels, 9 Tigers, and Sic Bo Dragons.

“We are glad to team up with established but still ambitious suppliers like Wazdan,” said MrSlotty director Anatoliy Peev. “They are a successful studio with high-quality content and lots of appealing titles, and we are committed to developing our business relationship by supplying their games to our vast distribution network via MrSlotty GameHub.”

Wazdan head of sales Andrzej Hyla commented: “Wazdan is proud to partner with MrSlotty, offering our innovative game titles through the MrSlotty GameHub for their casino customers in both Europe and Asia. MrSlotty offers a tech-forward platform, which aligns well with Wazdan and our passion for providing the best technology to our players and partners.”

Highlight Games / Microgame

Highlight Games has entered into an agreement to supply its omni-channel virtual sports products to Italian B2B service provider Microgame.

Highlight Games will supply Microgame with virtual sports products including SOCCERBET, featuring Italian and English games in league and single match formats, and NBA Last 60. Games will be available to players via retail, online and mobile channels across Microgame’s customer network.

SOCCERBET is currently available with leading Italian operators including GoldBet, Sisal, Lottomatica, Snaitech and Eurobet.

“I’m delighted to announce this important deal with Microgame, which further strengthens Highlight Games’ position in the Italian virtual sports market,” said Highlight Games co-CEO Nick Gardiner. “The appetite for our exclusive games continues to grow globally, and I’m pleased to add Microgame to our expanding list of valued customers in Italy.”

Microgame CEO Marco Castaldo added: “I’m thrilled to be offering Highlight Games’ compelling video virtual sports content to our players. SOCCERBET has revolutionised the virtual sports market in Italy and we can’t wait to offer SOCCERBET and NBA Last 60 to our customers’ online, retail and mobile players.”

Swintt / Condor Gaming

Swintt has signed a deal to launch its games with operator Condor Gaming.

The agreement will see Swintt supply its portfolio of over 50 games to the operator’s online casino brands, which include Rembrandt Casino, 24Bettle, Big5 Casino, Casino Sieger and b-Bets.

Swintt games to be initially integrated include Panda Warrior, Everlasting Spins, and land-based classics Master of Books and Heart of Earth.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership agreement with Condor Gaming who have been a successful and growing operator for a number of years,” said Swintt CEO David Flynn. “Seeing our range of products including our localised content for major European markets available to their players is very exciting for us and we see a long fruitful partnership ahead of us.”

Condor Gaming chief operating officer Oliver de Bono said: “Since first meeting Swintt we have found their portfolio of products very exciting and we are delighted to announce this partnership.

“Their diverse range of content and gamification tools aligns perfectly with our strategy while enabling great experiences for our players and anticipated growth in 2020.”

Salsa Technology / XPRESS Gaming

Salsa Technology has integrated its video bingo portfolio with XPRESS Gaming’s casino aggregation platform.

Salsa Technology’s games, including Halloween Groove Bingo and Jogo dos Bichos Praia, will be the latest to join the platform, alongside the likes of Ganapati, Espresso Gaming and Endophina.

“Working with XPRESS has been a delight and we’re really pleased to add our games to the platform,” said Salsa Technology global business development manager Victor Arias. “We’re particularly excited to add Jogo dos Bichos Praia to the XPRESS offering as the initial reaction from the market has been exceptional.”

XPRESS Gaming project manager Ali Kasko commented: “XPRESS Gaming is pleased to add Salsa Technology’s great content, amazing slots and bingo games to expand worldwide presence.

“It’s a pleasure to work with the professional Salsa team and we are looking forward to making these great games available via our ever-growing portfolio.”

BlueOcean Gaming / Kalamba Games

BlueOcean Gaming has expanded its Gamehub casino aggregation platform through a new deal with Kalamba Games.

The partnership will see Kalamba titles including Pyro Pixie, Joker Max, Caribbean Anne, Big Bounty Bill and Temple of Heroes, added to the platform.

“Kalamba Games is surely a great addition to our existing Gamehub offering,” said BlueOcean Gaming CEO Dejan Jović. “We are confident that operators will appreciate such high-quality games, with superbly executed design, including math, art, animation and sound. We are definitely looking forward to starting to grow the business together.”

Kalamba Games head of sales Tamas Kusztos commented: “We are excited about extending the reach of our games by teaming up with BlueOcean Gaming who has an impressive list of operator partners in several markets.

“With our ever-expanding portfolio of games featuring innovative mechanics and promotion tools we are certain we will be a hit with BlueOcean Gaming’s partners and we look forward to working together.”

Pronet Gaming / Golden Race

Pronet Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate Golden Race’s full portfolio of online and retail virtual sports games onto its platform.

Golden Race’s range of virtual games, which include football and horse racing, feature authentic simulations and are supported with a comprehensive range of realistic betting markets.

“Virtual sports have quickly become a must-have vertical for operators in a number of markets and we’re delighted to work with Golden Race to broaden our platform product offering,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst.

“They lead the way when it comes to creating the most realistic and engaging virtual content in the industry and certainly have the betting markets to back up their content.”

Golden Race CEO and founder Martin Wachter said: “We are always looking for a way for our content to reach more players than ever and by working with Pronet Gaming we have certainly achieved this.

“The volume of operators they work with is huge and we are looking forward to working hard and achieving our targets for 2020 and beyond with the help of our new partnership.”

Stakelogic / Betsson Group

Stakelogic has entered into a partnership to provide Betsson Group’s online casino brands with its full suite of slot games.

Under the deal, players at Betsson, Betsafe, Casino Euro, NordicBet and other brands within Betsson’s portfolio will gain access to Stakelogic titles such as Book of Adventure, Space Stallion and its newly launched first branded slot, The Expendables Megaways.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Stakelogic to partner with Betsson Group, allowing more players in more markets to play our hugely entertaining games,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “This deal will go from strength to strength and is a win-win for both parties.”

Betsson Group product director for gaming Ciara Nic Liam commented: “In our commitment of offering the best customer experience in the industry, we have teamed up with Stakelogic to add their creative titles to our game portfolio.

“Stakelogic are known for the top-quality games that they offer, and we are therefore looking forward to a very successful partnership.”

Playson / FlashBet

Playson has enhanced its presence in Italy through a new deal with operator FlashBet.

The agreement will see Playson supply its library of slots, including Rome: Caesar’s Glory, Solar Queen, along with its Timeless Fruit Slots series and Funky Fruits portfolio, to PGS Italia-owned FlashBet.it.

“The Italian market is a very exciting one and we’re delighted to have signed this partnership with FlashBet,” said Playson business development manager Lars Kollind. “Global expansion is a high priority for Playson and we look forward to offering our popular games to an even greater Italian audience.”

PGS Italia CEO and founder of FlashBet Florion Bregasi said: “Playson’s slots are immensely popular and we’re thrilled to have partnered with them and offer its games to our customers.

“The team at Playson have been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to a prosperous relationship in the years to come.”