Red Tiger rolls out slot portfolio with Glitnor Group brands

10th March 2020 10:34 am GMT

NetEnt-owned games studio Red Tiger has rolled out its portfolio of slots with Malta-licensed operator Glitnor Group.

The integration sees Glitnor Group’s Lucky Casino and Gambola brands gain access to Red Tiger’s library of games, as well as the supplier’s daily and hourly jackpots.

Red Tiger said that the new deal will expand its reach across the Nordics, Europe and Japan. Glitnor Group also owns game development studio Swintt.

“Glitnor Group is one of the fastest growing companies in the sector and we’re thrilled to have integrated our games with them,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “The highlights the worldwide appeal of our content and we’re looking forward to delivering our slots to an ever-expanding group of players.”

Glitnor Group director Martin Sidenvall commented: “Red Tiger has a fantastic reputation for producing top quality games, and we’re thrilled to announce this commercial agreement with them.

“Delivering the best slots to our customers is paramount for us, and it’s great that our players now have access to Red Tiger’s titles and the great functionality that comes with them.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading up 3.78 per cent at SEK21.95 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Glitnor Group NetEnt Red Tiger Swintt
