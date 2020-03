New York-listed operator Boyd Gaming is temporarily closing its Valley Forge casino in Pennsylvania due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Valley Forge is located in Montgomery County, which has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania, prompting Governor Tom Wolf to introduce emergency measures which come into force today (March 13).

For the next 14 days, schools, childcare facilities and adult day care centres in Montgomery County will be closed, with the Governor recommending that all non-essential retail [...]