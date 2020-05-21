This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt

NetEnt launches Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot

21st May 2020 10:37 am GMT
Red Tiger

Stockholm-listed casino games provider NetEnt has launched its latest branded slot with the release of Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot.

Transforming the best-selling arcade game from Capcom for online slot play, the new game features a cast of eight original characters ready for combat. The 5-reel, 5-row Cluster Pays slot emulates the battle mechanics of the original title by pitting the player’s chosen character against opponents and letting the reels decide which fighter is victorious.

Winning combinations determine how much damage a character receives, and each battle continues until one fighter runs out of health points. Losing players can then redeem their honour, and win some cash, in the Car Smash Bonus Game, while those who win trigger the multi-level Beat the Bosses Free Spins and take on four recognisable bosses with a Multiplier increasing at every level.

Players who defeat all four of the bosses are crowned the World Warrior Champion and are awarded with an extra prize.

“In developing Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot we felt a huge responsibility to ensure our slot game lived up to the iconic 90s original – a videogame which has continued to entertain fans for almost 30 years,” said NetEnt director of games Bryan Upton.

“Authenticity was critical factor to the design of this game, from the arcade-inspired art and sounds to the game mechanics, as well as the Beat the Bosses and Car Smashing bonus rounds. We designed the game to fuel players’ nostalgic competitiveness throughout the gameplay. We are immensely proud of the end product and we hope players all over the world appreciate it.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET_B) were trading down 1.85 per cent at SEK37.20 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Capcom Casino NetEnt Slots Street Fighter II
Related Articles

Red Tiger rolls out portfolio with GoWild’s online casino brands

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, NetEnt, Booming Games and more

NetEnt Live unveils new lobby to boost player engagement

Skywind Group enters Belgian iGaming market

IWG to develop instant win games based on NetEnt content

Red Tiger expands Switzerland presence with Partouche deal

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Red Tiger, Authentic Gaming and more

Gaming stocks return to growth in April

Seven more CEOs sign petition to change Swedish casino deposit limits

Red Tiger goes live on Pronet Gaming platform

NetEnt debuts slot games in Croatia

Swedish gaming operators lash out at social security minister

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, KamaGames and more

Relax Gaming secures IP rights to ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels

Red Tiger launches slots with Stride Gaming brands

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt