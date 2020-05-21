This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming signs distribution deal with cryptocurrency operator Roobet

21st May 2020 7:50 am GMT
Relax Gaming
Red Tiger

Casino supplier Relax Gaming has signed a deal to provide its games to Curacao-licensed cryptocurrency casino operator Roobet.

Roobet will gain access to a growing selection of proprietary games from Relax, including latest release Hellcatraz and the Tumble series of games, as well as a wide range of content from third-party suppliers through the Silver Bullet and Powered By platforms.

“Roobet’s plans to transform online gaming with blockchain technology make it an exciting brand to partner with and we are delighted to provide the online casino with our unique blend of original and popular titles primed for the next-generation player,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“The partnership demonstrates the appeal of our offering among a wide variety of operators, which is underscored by fast, seamless integration and business simplicity.”

Roobet integrations director Matt Duea added: “Roobet is committed to offering something different to the market status quo and partnering with Relax perfectly ties into this strive for innovation.

“With the range of quality content the supplier offers, combined with the flexibility of its platform and ease of doing business, we are positive this partnership presents great opportunity from all angles.”

