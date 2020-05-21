AGS rolls out content with Kindred Group’s Unibet brand in New Jersey

New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has agreed a new partnership with Kindred Group to launch its games for the Unibet brand in New Jersey.

AGS has initially launched six of its highest-performing games on nj.unibet.com, including Fu Nan Fu Nu, Golden Wins, Jade Wins, Longhorn Jackpots, Olympus Strikes, and Rakin’ Bacon!.

“It’s exciting for AGS to partner with the Kindred Group and provide our high-volatility, entertaining, and proven slot content for their Unibet New Jersey online casino,” said AGS executive vice president Matt Reback. “Kindred’s Unibet brand enables us to introduce our popular AGS games to thousands of new fans and to partner with one of the world’s largest online gaming operators.”

Kindred Group US senior vice president Manuel Stan said: “It has been a true pleasure working with AGS on the launch of their games. AGS game titles are certainly well-known to retail players in the US and are proving to be just as popular with online slot enthusiasts who seek high-volatility thrills and popular features like pick’em bonuses, progressive jackpots, and free games.

“We look forward to growing our partnership with AGS as we expand our reach in the US.”

AGS now provides its content to seven online operators in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, having already launched games with Rush Street Interactive, Caesars Entertainment, Golden Nugget, Mohegan Sun, Resorts World, and Parx Casino.

Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NSQ:AGS) were trading down 4.98 per cent at $4.58 per share in early trading in New York Thursday, while shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were marginally down 0.31 per cent to SEK48.45.