This week’s platform integrations include the likes of Greentube, Leander Games, MGA Games, 1X2 Network, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Spearhead Studios, BetGames.TV and Booming Games, among others.

Greentube / Baumbet

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has further strengthened its presence in Romania’s regulated iGaming market.

Available via the Pariplay platform for the first time, a wide range of Greentube’s games are now available on Baumbet.ro players, including Sizzling Hot deluxe, Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Dolphin’s [...]