This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt

Eldorado Resorts reopens three casinos in Mississippi

22nd May 2020 8:00 am GMT
Red Tiger

New York-listed casino operator Eldorado Resorts has reopened three of its properties in Mississippi.

The company resumed operations yesterday at its Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lula, Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg and Tropicana Casino Greenville, having temporarily closed the venues on 16 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eldorado is implementing Mississippi Gaming Commission regulations that limit the number of guests to no greater than 50 per cent of the property’s maximum occupancy.

The reopening of Eldorado’s Mississippi casinos follow the resumption of operations at the company’s Isle of Capri Lake Charles, Belle of Baton Rouge and Eldorado Shreveport properties in Louisiana earlier this week.

“As we continue to resume operations at our properties, the health and safety of our team members and guests remains our number one priority,” said Eldorado Resorts president and chief operating officer Anthony Carano.

“We successfully opened our properties in Louisiana on Monday and we are excited to welcome back our guests in Mississippi and to provide them the outstanding service and hospitality experiences Eldorado is known for.”

Shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NSQ:ERI) closed up 4.58 per cent at $32.68 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
COVID-19 Eldorado Resorts Isle of Capri Casino Lady Luck Casino Mississippi United States
Related Articles

Louisiana land-based casinos set to reopen Monday

Eldorado Resorts posts Q1 loss as impairment charges weigh on bottom line

Gaming stocks return to growth in April

Will DraftKings provide a model for US M&A?

Twin River acquires three casinos from Eldorado Resorts and Caesars

COVID-19 crisis hits gaming investors hard

North American casinos take further action to reduce spread of COVID-19

Eldorado Resorts agrees sale of Nevada casino to Maverick Gaming

Eldorado Resorts’ full year revenue climbs to $2.53bn

Solid year for Caesars Entertainment as 2019 revenue grows to $8.74bn

William Hill Online revenue exceeds Retail for first time

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020 – Acquisition specialists

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Mobile betting takes West Virginia market to new heights in January

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt