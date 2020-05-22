Eldorado Resorts reopens three casinos in Mississippi

New York-listed casino operator Eldorado Resorts has reopened three of its properties in Mississippi.

The company resumed operations yesterday at its Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lula, Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg and Tropicana Casino Greenville, having temporarily closed the venues on 16 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eldorado is implementing Mississippi Gaming Commission regulations that limit the number of guests to no greater than 50 per cent of the property’s maximum occupancy.

The reopening of Eldorado’s Mississippi casinos follow the resumption of operations at the company’s Isle of Capri Lake Charles, Belle of Baton Rouge and Eldorado Shreveport properties in Louisiana earlier this week.

“As we continue to resume operations at our properties, the health and safety of our team members and guests remains our number one priority,” said Eldorado Resorts president and chief operating officer Anthony Carano.

“We successfully opened our properties in Louisiana on Monday and we are excited to welcome back our guests in Mississippi and to provide them the outstanding service and hospitality experiences Eldorado is known for.”

Shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NSQ:ERI) closed up 4.58 per cent at $32.68 per share in New York Thursday.