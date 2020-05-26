This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming agrees new content deal with Lindar Media’s MrQ.com

26th May 2020 8:22 am GMT
Relax Gaming
Red Tiger

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to provide its content to Lindar Media’s flagship online bingo and casino brand MrQ.com.

The agreement sees MrQ.com gain access to a growing selection of Relax Gaming’s proprietary games, including top-performing titles Snake Arena and Hellcatraz, as well as a wide range of content from third-party suppliers through its Silver Bullet and Powered By platforms.

“We are delighted to be one of the first suppliers to go live with Lindar’s ground-breaking online bingo and slots platform, MrQ, equipping the brand with an extensive collection of innovative titles that will give its portfolio an added competitive edge,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“Partnering with another key operator builds the momentum behind our expansion strategy and we look forward to providing more good quality content through seamless integration as our offering grows.”

Lindar Media managing director Savvas Fellas commented: “Relax Gaming’s platform offers quick and easy access to a vast array of cutting-edge games that will help set our slot offering apart as we look to boost our market share and acquire new players.

“We’re excited to collaborate with the Relax team to deliver an experience that engages and retains a large player base in the UK. The Relax catalogue will also help us as we look to take MrQ into different markets.”

