Microgaming adds Neko Games to independent game studio roster

Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming has expanded its roster of independent game development studios with the addition of Neko Games.

The Buenos Aires-based developer’s first official release for Microgaming is Super Showball, a Brazilian-style 90-ball video bingo game inspired by the traditional Showball bingo game.

The medium-to-high volatility slot combines iconic video bingo game elements with game mechanics including a mystery prize feature and 4,000x jackpot prize.

“Video bingo games are particularly popular in LATAM, and the team at Neko Games have done a tremendous job with their debut title, Super Showball,” said Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas.

“We are pleased to welcome the studio to our content aggregation platform and look forward to working with them on further diversifying our portfolio for Microgaming customers worldwide.”