This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt

Microgaming adds Neko Games to independent game studio roster

27th May 2020 7:43 am GMT
Microgaming
Red Tiger

Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming has expanded its roster of independent game development studios with the addition of Neko Games.

The Buenos Aires-based developer’s first official release for Microgaming is Super Showball, a Brazilian-style 90-ball video bingo game inspired by the traditional Showball bingo game. 

The medium-to-high volatility slot combines iconic video bingo game elements with game mechanics including a mystery prize feature and 4,000x jackpot prize.

“Video bingo games are particularly popular in LATAM, and the team at Neko Games have done a tremendous job with their debut title, Super Showball,” said Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas. 

“We are pleased to welcome the studio to our content aggregation platform and look forward to working with them on further diversifying our portfolio for Microgaming customers worldwide.”

Related Tags
Bingo Microgaming Neko Games South America
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, 4ThePlayer and more

Inspired Entertainment revenue grows to $52.3m in first quarter

Bingo Bounces Back

Microgaming pays out €7.7m Mega Moolah progressive jackpot

32Red Poker to close down on Tuesday

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, NetEnt, Booming Games and more

Betsson joins All-In Diversity Project as founding member

GI Games Round-up: Green Jade Games, Pariplay, Microgaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, Leander Games, Ainsworth and more

GI Games Integrations: Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24, Booming Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

Jackpot City player wins €10.7m on Microgaming’s Mega Moolah

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

Relax Gaming nabs Nadiya Attard from NetEnt

GI Games Round-up: Featuring IGT, Spearhead Studios and Microgaming

Oryx Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt