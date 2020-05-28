This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Oryx Gaming expands Romania presence with Superbet deal

28th May 2020 9:23 am GMT
Red Tiger

Bragg Gaming Group-owned Oryx Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its ORYX Hub games platform with leading Romanian iGaming operator Superbet.

The content distribution agreement will see Oryx’s full portfolio of proprietary titles, as well as third-party games from independent studios such as Gamomat, Kalamba, Golden Hero and newly-added CandleBets, made available to Superbet.

The deal sees Oryx further bolster its presence in Romania where the company already supplies its casino platform to operators including Stanleybet, NetBet, PublicWin, GameWorld and Unibet.

“We want to provide our customers with the best casino experience through a variety of content,” said Superbet online managing director Adam Shaw. “Oryx has a localised approach to games and a fantastic reputation for delivery of top quality games together with player engagement tools.

“We very much look forward to bringing the Superbet player base access to the wide range of content they offer, and we're delighted to be working with them.”

Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij added: “Going live with one of the most valuable operators in Romania is a strong statement for us and I am positive that this partnership will be very fruitful both in Romania and other markets that Superbet is planning to expand into.”

Bragg Gaming Casino Oryx Gaming Romania Slots Superbet
