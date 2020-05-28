This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games rolls out contactless gaming solutions as US casinos reopen

28th May 2020 11:17 am GMT
Scientific Games
Red Tiger

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has unveiled a new suite of contactless gaming solutions to assist casino operators with social distancing protocols as they reopen following COVID-19.

The new range of retail gaming solutions are aimed at helping players and team members stay safe in a post COVID-19 world, and include the Unified Wallet cashless gaming experience, a Social Distancing Module and Automated Game Sanitization.

“Scientific Games has always been committed to innovation, but it is now more critical than ever to develop solutions that help our partners address and adapt to the new normal,” said Scientific Games executive vice president and gaming group chief executive Matt Wilson.

“Our suite of contactless gaming solutions enables our partners to deliver a new, yet fun and engaging gaming experience for their players all while keeping them safe. This advanced technology sets a new standard for the industry and is available for our partners now.”

Scientific Games’ Unified Wallet allows players to access funds to play slots and table games through an app on their phone, thereby eliminating lines at ATMs to withdraw cash or at a kiosk or casino cage to redeem tickets. It also reduces costs on machine maintenance including bill validators, ticket printers and ticket redemption kiosks.

The Social Distancing Module provides three distinct features for operators: Dynamic Distancing, EGM Scheduler, and Resort and Game Reserve.

Dynamic Distancing facilitates social distancing amongst slot players, disabling all games within close proximity once a player cards in, while the EGM Scheduler allows operators to quickly upload a list of games that should remain enabled on the casino floor, which can also be done remotely through the use of a Control EGM feature.

Resort Reserve and Game Reserve allow players to reserve their favorite game during their visit, while the Automated Game Sanitization solution remotely identifies games that require sanitization after active play.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 10.01 per cent at $16.43 per share in New York Wednesday.

