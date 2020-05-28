Reflex Gaming joins Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme

UK-based games developer Reflex Gaming has become the latest studio to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme.

Through the partnership, Reflex Gaming gains access to Yggdrasil’s Game Adaption Tools & Interface (GATI) system, benefiting from the supplier’s global distribution network and the opportunity to cross-sell games to Yggdrasil franchisees.

“Reflex is a company we have admired for many years and it is great to be able to partner together via our award-winning YG Masters programme, powered by the revolutionary GATI technology,” said Yggdrasil head of partner strategy and sourcing Stuart McCarthy. “Reflex’s products are second-to-none in the digital land-based sector, with a particular dominance in the UK and the Netherlands.

“Joining the YG Masters programme and integrating with GATI, will enable them to fully achieve their global growth potential across a host of new markets and other verticals, including online and mobile. We can’t wait to get started.”

Reflex Gaming chief product officer Mat Ingram commented: “We are very excited to partner with Yggdrasil and join the YG Masters programme which has made fantastic inroads for member studios.

“Integration through Yggdrasil’s GATI technology will give us a huge opportunity to both scale and extend our business operations into several new and exciting areas, channels and markets in a highly efficient and effective manner.”