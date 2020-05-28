Skywind Group agrees content deal with Aspire Global

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has agreed a new deal to roll out its content and player engagement tools on Aspire Global’s platform.

The partnership will see Skywind’s portfolio of more than 290 games integrated with Aspire Global’s platform, including Super Lion, Wild Five and Cheshire Wild, as well as a selection of branded games, such as Resident Evil, The Magnificent Seven and The Last Kingdom.

Aspire Global will also integrate Skywind’s player engagement tools, which include split pot jackpots, time and amount-based jackpots, in-game tournaments and the supplier’s Bonus Coins reward system.

“We are very pleased with partnering up with Aspire Global,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “Aspire offers a strong platform to its licensees and we are always looking to expand our reach of our premium content and retention tools into regulated markets. We have already started to build great relationship and we are sure we will reach our common goals together.”

Aspire Global vice president of sales Jov Spiero said: “Partnering with Skywind will be an asset to Aspire Global with the ability for both our partners and players around the world to reap the benefits of this new relationship.

“This union will enrich our wide portfolio with Skywind’s content, and remains in line with our core principles of striving to provide our partners with the ultimate tools to succeed in this market. We are eagerly looking forward to seeing the fruits of this development.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading up 2.84 per cent at SEK21.70 per share in Stockholm Thursday.