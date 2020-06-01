BtoBet enters Tanzania with WinPrincess partnership

iGaming platform provider BtoBet has expanded its footprint in Africa through a new deal with Tanzanian land-based casino operator Princess International.

The agreement will see BtoBet power a new online platform for the casino operator under the WinPrincess brand, including a new sports betting product.

“Like any other company we need to grow to continue to exist,” said WinPrincess Group executive coordinator Guven Eraslan. “Therefore, we cannot afford to miss any of the opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

BtoBet chief executive officer Alessandro Fried commented: “The brand and the reputation that WinPrincess have built in the land-based casino sector across a multitude of countries speaks for itself. Just like BtoBet, they continuously pursue innovation, placing utmost importance on their player experience.”

Princess International operates 26 land-based casinos in Africa, Europe, South America and the Caribbean.