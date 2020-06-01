This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
GAN to power PlayLive! brand for The Cordish Companies

1st June 2020 10:53 am GMT
New York-listed gaming supplier GAN has revealed that it will be powering a new PlayLive! iGaming brand for US casino operator The Cordish Companies.

Complementing the upcoming opening of two new Live!-branded casinos in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, GAN will provide its Enterprise Platform to launch the PlayLive! brand in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market.

The new site is expected to launch later this year, featuring a range of slots, table games and non-traditional online gambling games, as well leveraging the casino's Live! Rewards customer loyalty program.

“We’re delighted to expand upon our long-standing relationship with one of America’s premier commercial real estate families,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit. “Bringing Pennsylvania’s newest casino online later this year will be a genuine privilege, and we look forward to supporting their on-property gaming business by leveraging our US patented iBridge Framework, bridging the internet gambling experience with that of retail gaming.

“Online will remain the growth driver of this Industry for decades to come, not just in Pennsylvania but across the nation.”

GAN already works with The Cordish Companies, providing its Simulated Gaming solution to the Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Maryland.

Later this year, The Cordish Companies plans to open its Live! Casino & Hotel in the Stadium Entertainment District in Philadelphia, as well as a new Live! Casino in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh.

“With our established relationship, GAN was the logical provider of our enterprise platform for launching real money internet gambling and offers Cordish the ability to extend on-property rewards into the online channel, which has been shown to increase loyalty amongst players of Simulated Gaming,” said Cordish Gaming Group president Robert Norton.

Shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) soared by 20.94 per cent to close at $21.89 per share in New York Friday, hitting a new 52-week high of $22.80 per share during trading.

Related Tags
GAN Online Gaming Pennsylvania PlayLive! The Cordish Companies United States
