Skywind Group enters Greece with Novibet deal

1st June 2020 1:29 pm GMT
Skywind Group
Red Tiger

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has agreed a new deal to launch its slot games and player engagement tools with Greek operator Novibet.

The partnership sees Novibet’s players gain access to Skywind’s portfolio of more than 290 games, including Fly Jet, Joker’s Luck and Explosion, alongside branded titles such as The Last Kingdom, Downton Abbey and Bloodsport.

The integration also includes Skywind’s player engagement tools, comprising split pot jackpots, time and amount-based jackpots, in-game tournaments and the Bonus Coins reward system.

“Novibet is a great home for our premium online casino games and player engagement tools,” said Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We are happy to form this new partnership and are sure it will strengthen further over time”.

Novibet chief business development officer Nick Bachas added: “Skywind produces games that players want to immerse themselves in. Their range of branded and non branded games along with their player engagement tools make them a truly compelling addition to our operation and we are sure they will stand out.”

Related Tags
Greece Novibet Skywind Group Slots
