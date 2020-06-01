Twin River prepares to reopen casinos in Delaware and Rhode Island

New York-listed casino operator Twin River Worldwide Holdings aims to resume operations at nearly all of its casino properties in the next week, following their temporary closures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Twin River will reopen its Dover Downs Hotel and Casino in Delaware today (1 June) and has scheduled to resume operations at its two casinos in Rhode Island, including its flagship Twin River Casino Hotel, on Monday 8 June.

These follow the successful reopening of Twin River’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi in Mississippi on 21 May, which has seen slot and table win increase year-on-year by 30 per cent and 150 per cent respectively during the first ten days of operation.

Across all venues, Twin River has implemented property-specific health and safety protocols to ensure it meets all guidelines established by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the Dover Downs property opening at 30 per cent of its capacity, with 950 VLT machines in operation. Table games and the hotel will not be opened in the first phase of reopening.

In Rhode Island, the casinos will initially open to invited guests with 1,570 VLTs available at Twin River Casino, and approximately 375 VLTs at Tiverton Casino Hotel. Table games and the hotels will not be open in the initial re-opening phase, although stadium gaming positions, with appropriate social distancing, will be open to provide customers with live dealer games.

“We are very excited to continue to progress on our reopening plan and with the prospect of having our full portfolio opened by the beginning of July,” said Twin River Holdings president and CEO George Papanier. “As evidenced by our successful reopening at Hard Rock Biloxi, there is strong market demand for which we are well-positioned as a regional gaming company focused on local and regional visitation.

“I am thankful and excited to welcome back our valued team members and loyal customers to safe and secure environments that meet or exceed CDC guidance.”

Twin River added that its acquisitions of Eldorado Resorts’ Isle of Capri Kansas City in Missouri and Lady Luck Vicksburg in Mississippi, both of which have resumed operations, are expected to close in early July, pending Missouri regulatory approval.

“As we continue to reopen our properties, we are also looking forward to closing our previously announced acquisitions to expand our geographic footprint in attractive markets,” continued Papanier. “Along with our recently closed acquisition in Black Hawk, Colorado, the five new properties we now have under contract are expected to drive sustained growth and enhance our already strong free cash flow profile.”

Shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NSQ:TRWH) gained 1.77 per cent to $21.28 per share in early trading in New York Monday.