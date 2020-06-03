Pariplay expands Portugal presence with Estoril Sol supply deal

Aspire Global-owned game development and aggregation platform Pariplay has expanded its presence in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market through an agreement with leading casino operator Estoril Sol Group.

The integration will provide the operator’s EstorilSolCasinos.pt site with Pariplay’s portfolio of more than 100 proprietary slots and third-party games, including Mystery Fox, Dragons of the North and Wolf Riches.

“We are thrilled to have signed an agreement with a games provider of Pariplay’s calibre,” said Estoril Sol Digital CEO Rui Magalhães. “Their broad regulatory footprint, high-quality games and cutting-edge technology are exactly what we are looking for in a partner to help us achieve our goals. We anticipate their superior suite of interactive casino games to tremendously benefit our content offering.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey commented: “We are very excited about partnering with the prestigious Estoril Sol Group and marking another great deal in the Portuguese gaming market, where Pariplay continues to establish our presence.

“Much like us, they have proven to be a trailblazer within the industry, making them and Portuguese players an ideal fit for our innovative technology and game content. Onboarding another great operator aligns with our strategy to expand our regulated footprint and make more strides across all key European markets.”