Ezugi expands European footprint with new certifications

Evolution Gaming-owned live casino provider Ezugi has expanded its presence across Europe with new game certifications in three jurisdictions.

The game certification approvals from the Isle of Man, Estonia and Bulgaria, allow Ezugi to offer licensed operators its portfolio of live dealer games, streamed in HD from nine studios across the world. Titles include Roulette, Blackjack, Unlimited Blackjack, Baccarat and the recently launched Andar Bahar and Teen Patti games.

The latest approvals continue the supplier’s recent expansion, following certifications in Malta, Spain and Italy at the start of the year.

“We are extremely pleased to add three brand new regulated markets to our game certification library and show the global iGaming world that our presence is ever-growing,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh. “The opportunity to enter the regulated markets of the Isle of Man, Estonia and Bulgaria, all of which have thriving online live dealer communities, is an exciting prospect for Ezugi and the area’s licensed operators.

“The team has worked exceptionally hard to make this happen and we look forward to announcing at least five more successful certifications in the coming weeks and months.”