This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming

Ezugi expands European footprint with new certifications

3rd June 2020 1:42 pm GMT
Red Tiger

Evolution Gaming-owned live casino provider Ezugi has expanded its presence across Europe with new game certifications in three jurisdictions.

The game certification approvals from the Isle of Man, Estonia and Bulgaria, allow Ezugi to offer licensed operators its portfolio of live dealer games, streamed in HD from nine studios across the world. Titles include Roulette, Blackjack, Unlimited Blackjack, Baccarat and the recently launched Andar Bahar and Teen Patti games.

The latest approvals continue the supplier’s recent expansion, following certifications in Malta, Spain and Italy at the start of the year.

“We are extremely pleased to add three brand new regulated markets to our game certification library and show the global iGaming world that our presence is ever-growing,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh. “The opportunity to enter the regulated markets of the Isle of Man, Estonia and Bulgaria, all of which have thriving online live dealer communities, is an exciting prospect for Ezugi and the area’s licensed operators.

“The team has worked exceptionally hard to make this happen and we look forward to announcing at least five more successful certifications in the coming weeks and months.”

Related Tags
Bulgaria Estonia Evolution Gaming Ezugi Isle of Man Live Casino
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

Evolution Gaming signs strategic US deal with Golden Nugget

GI Games Integrations: LiveG24, Swintt, Authentic Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Habanero and more

Evolution Gaming approved to launch live casino products in South Africa

Ezugi targets live casino expansion into new markets

EveryMatrix expands into game development with Spearhead Studios launch

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Microgaming and more

Evolution Gaming shares soar on Q2 revenue and profit growth

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Microgaming, Ezugi and more

Bede Gaming expands live casino offering with Authentic Gaming deal

GI Games Round-up: Quickspin, Ezugi, NetEnt, ORYX and more

Evolution Gaming snaps up rival live casino provider Ezugi

GI Games Round-up: PokerStars, Big Time Gaming, Microgaming and more

Ezugi adds BlueRibbon jackpot mechanism to live dealer games

Digitain
Oryx Gaming
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming