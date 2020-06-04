Pragmatic Solutions appoints Ashley Lang as new CEO

iGaming platform provider Pragmatic Solutions has named gaming industry veteran Ashley Lang as its new chief executive.

Based in Gibraltar, Lang has over sixteen years’ experience in the iGaming industry, having worked for three years with Mansion, before founding iGaming platform provider Odobo, serving as CEO for five years.

He is also long-serving non-executive director for bet365 and most recently served as CEO of lottery betting operator Lottomart.

“Pragmatic Solutions is a sister-company of the tremendously successful content business, Pragmatic Play,” said Lang, following his appointment. “I have known the founders of this group of companies for some time and have admired the fast-paced growth of their businesses.”

Lang said that he was approached to join and lead Pragmatic Solutions but knew very little about the supplier’s platform technology.

“I asked to be presented a demonstration of the platform as though I was a prospective customer and I was blown away,” he said. “The core technology team and operations know-how were born out of the experience and scale of one of the largest multi-brand, multi-jurisdiction operators in the industry (PartyGaming).

“Behind the technology, I met a talented and passionate team that is consistently driving the technology forward based upon customer demands, industry trends, and regulatory requirements.”

“Although Pragmatic Solutions is already successful, I saw an opportunity to build upon this foundation and establish Pragmatic Solutions as a market leader in intelligent platform technology. This is what I bring my energy and experience here to do," he added.