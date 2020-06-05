GI Games Integrations: WorldMatch, Golden Race and more

This week’s platform integrations include Super Spade Games, WorldMatch, Golden Race, Push Gaming, Ortiz Gaming and Highlight Games.

Soft2Bet / Super Spade Games

Soft2Bet has signed an agreement to offer a range of live dealer games from Super Spade Games across its B2C brands.

“Super Spade Games’s impressive live dealer options match perfectly with our world class casino offering, and we have no doubt its content will be well received by a wide variety of players,” said Soft2Bet CEO Boris Chaikin. “As Soft2Bet continues to execute its ambitious commercial roadmap, we look forward to a productive relationship with our new partners.”

Super Spade Gaming’s Albert Climent said: “Soft2Bet is an established industry leader with a widely celebrated product suite, so we are thrilled to have the company on board.

“Our state-of-the-art live casino options make for a strong addition to Soft2Bet’s acclaimed catalogue, and we are sure they will be a hit with its customers.”

WorldMatch / SlotPlus

WorldMatch has agreed a deal to roll out its games with Signorbet in Italy.

“We are pleased with this new milestone and we look forward to the important collaboration with Signorbet that will allow us to reach new players,” said WorldMatch CEO Andrea Boratto.

Signorbet director Domenico Distante added: “WorldMatch is the right partner to add quality and assortment to our online casino offer and even at such a difficult period for the entire industry, we are always looking for new partnerships to invest in the future of our brand.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Ously Games

Evoplay Entertainment has signed its first social gaming deal to roll out its slots, table and instant games with Ously Games' German social casino SpinArena.

“We are thrilled to launch with Ously Games, a dynamic provider of premium quality gaming services," said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “Social casino is a fast-growing vertical with a global following, and we look forward to exploring the exciting commercial opportunities it presents alongside our new partner.”

Ously Games CEO Jens Kleemann said: “Evoplay Entertainment’s groundbreaking portfolio is enjoyed by an impressively wide variety of international players, so we are delighted to have the studio on board.

“The company’s pioneering approach to game development fits perfectly with our unique product offering, and we look forward to a long and productive commercial relationship.”

Golden Race / MegApuesta

Golden Race has secured a deal to launch its virtual sports games in Colombia with operator MegApuesta.

“Golden Race works on the constant innovation of its product with state-of-art technology,” said MegApuesta general manager Lina Correa. “In addition, the platform is very simple and adapts to the expectations of our players. We are delighted to bring this new offer to all our clients.”

Golden Race director for Latin America Julio César Duque said: “MegApuesta, like Golden Race, always wants to bring the best and newest offer to its players. It's a big step for us to keep on growing in the Colombian market expanding the entertainment options for all its clients.”

Push Gaming / Rootz

Push Gaming has agreed a deal to supply its content to Rootz’s Wildz online casino brand.

“It’s great to see more and more operators choosing to work with us and it is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “Rootz have rapidly built an exciting casino offering and will now have access to stunning titles such as Joker Troupe, as well as all new content in the coming future.”

Rootz chief operating officer Tony Kjaldstrom said: “Innovation and quality are two very important factors for both Rootz and Push Gaming, so it’s great to partner together knowing we have the same goals.

“We have all seen the quality of content Push Gaming offers with Joker Troupe, and we look forward to adding more great titles in the coming months. It’s certainly an exciting partnership for us.”

Salsa Technology / Ortiz Gaming

Salsa Technology has integrated a range of video bingo games from Ortiz Gaming onto its platform.

Having first partnered with the bingo supplier in 2017, the new deal includes Ortiz titles New Triple Mania, Locomodin 3D, and ACE Mania Bingo.

“Ortiz Gaming is a key partner and we’re pleased to build on our agreement after a very successful initial period. We look forward to continuing to grow together,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte.

Ortiz Gaming vice president of global sales Roberto Regianini added: “We are confident that by extending our partnership with Salsa Technology our new product line of premium video bingo will be available throughout their platform and their distribution channels boosting our presence in the online market.”

Highlight Games / EveryMatrix

Highlight Games has agreed a deal to integrate its virtual sports titles with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform.

English, Italian and Greek variants of the supplier's flagship Soccerbet product will be available to operators via EveryMatrix’s casino aggregator platform, with Highlight’s NBA Last 60 basketball and IIHF World Championship ice hockey games set to be integrated in the near future.

“I’m delighted to announce this partnership with EveryMatrix,’ said Highlight Games co-CEO Steven Holmes. “Soccerbet has already proven incredibly popular with players across Europe, and we look forward to welcoming additional operators to our growing list of customers via EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform.”

CasinoEngine chief operating officer Amund Stensland said: “We are excited to be partnering with Highlight Games to deliver another compelling product portfolio to our casino customers. CasinoEngine prides itself on providing operators with the most innovative and entertaining content available, and Soccerbet, NBA Last 60 and IIHF World Championship will certainly enhance our existing offering.”