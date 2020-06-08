Relax Gaming releases new retro-themed slot Mega Flip

Malta-based casino games provider Relax Gaming has released its latest slot game, Mega Flip.

Bringing new life to retro symbols, the high-volatility slot has 18 independent tiles spread across six columns and a maximum payout of 5493x the player’s bet, and comes packed with Multipliers and Respins.

The Respins feature, triggered when the Respin sign lights up in conjunction with a winning combination, continues until the last winning symbol lands. If by the end of Respins the reels are full of winning symbols, then a multiplier is added on top, turning big wins into mega payouts for lucky players.

Excitement is ramped up even further during the Free Spins round, where landing three diamond symbols flips the reel area for more win potential and awards Respins for any initial winning combination. A higher Multiplier is added every time a full column of winning symbols lands and Multipliers increase each time three or more diamonds appear.

“Mega Flip combines traditional symbols with contemporary features to deliver riveting gameplay that will leave lucky players feeling like champions of the dancefloor,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“With the number of Respins and Multipliers on offer, this high-volatility slot provides huge payout potential while keeping players engaged with unique mechanics and a colourful retro theme.”