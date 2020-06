France’s regulated online betting and gaming market has recorded a 22 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue to €435m for the first quarter of 2020.

The country’s gambling regulator ARJEL said that the market saw year-on-year growth across all product verticals, despite the COVID-19 crisis negatively impacting results during the last two weeks of the quarter.

Q1 2020 Turnover and Gross Gaming Revenue Comparison (€)

Sports betting turnover from the country’s 13 licensed operators was up by [...]