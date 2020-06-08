Skywind Group agrees Betclic supply deal

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has agreed a deal to roll out its portfolio of games with operator Betclic Group.

The new partnership sees Betclic’s players gain access to Skywind’s portfolio of more than 290 games, including Explosion, Genie Mega Reels and Joker Goes Wild, a range of arcade games such as FlyJet and Dragon Dozer, as well as branded titles including Downton Abbey, The Magnificent Seven and The Last Kingdom.

The integration also includes Skywind’s player engagement tools, comprising split pot jackpots, time and amount-based jackpots, in-game tournaments and the Bonus Coins reward system.

“This is an exciting partnership, and we are happy to provide our premium market-specific games for BetClic players to enjoy,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We believe that we will greatly assist one another in achieving our goals, and grow through quality entertainment and innovation across regulated markets.”