Playtech seals new casino and Live deal in Sweden with Svenska Spel

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has entered into an agreement to provide its online casino and live dealer games to Swedish operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino.

The initial integration includes several of Playtech’s leading titles, including Buffalo Blitz and a number of games within the Age of the Gods suite, with more top-performing slots to be rolled out throughout the rest of the year.

The launch of Playtech casino content is complemented by a number of Playtech Live games, including the supplier’s new Quantum Blackjack.

“We are very happy to have Playtech on-board and look forward to offering their games to our players,” said Svenska Spel Sport & Casino vice president of casino Jonas Nygren. “We believe Playtech's existing and upcoming portfolio has much to offer, including the Age of the Gods suite of games which already have proved popular at launch.

“Playtech also brings exceptional innovation within the Live segment, which allows us to expand this important category for our players.”

Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad commented: “This is a key new partnership for Playtech. Svenska Spel Sport & Casino are the Swedish market’s leading operator, and with Playtech providing content across both online casino and a burgeoning area such as live casino, it will provide a compelling offer to its customers.

“It also serves as a perfect example of Playtech partnering with industry leaders in regulated markets to expand and underpin new and innovate offerings.”

