Gaming Intelligence
Gaming Innovation Group adds Playtech’s iPoker network to platform

10th June 2020 1:26 pm GMT
Gaming Innovation Group
NetEnt

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has integrated Playtech’s iPoker network onto its platform.

The partnership will enable GiG to offer operators access to one of the leading poker networks in the world, with over 35,000 current players and a wide range of poker game types.

“We are excited to have partnered with Playtech in entering the poker betting vertical,” said GiG chief commercial officer Ben Clemes. “The integration of Playtech’s iPoker product with our iGaming Platform allows us to further extend our betting options and enables our partners to offer a strong poker betting player experience.

“As part of the process, we added to our microservices, which gives us the ability to scale and integrate with other third-party poker providers in the future —providing our partners with more flexibility and choice.’’

Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad commented: “We’re delighted to partner with GiG and welcome them to our iPoker network. Having invested heavily in our new poker web client, in addition to our native poker app and popular downloadable desktop poker client, together Playtech and GiG can offer operators access to an exceptionally flexible platform as well as an ever-growing network.

“GiG is an important strategic partner for us, we look forward to continuing to work with them to bring industry-leading technology to the sector.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading down 4.04 per cent at NOK5.94 per share in Oslo earlier Wednesday, while shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were up marginally by 0.32 per cent to 315.60 pence in London.

Related Tags
Gaming Innovation Group iPoker Network Playtech Poker
