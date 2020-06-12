GI Games Integrations: BetGames.TV, 1X2 Network, NSoft and more

This week’s featured platform integrations include BetGames.TV, 1X2 Network, PG Soft, Salsa Technology, iSoftBet, Endorphina and Playson.

BetGames.TV / UltraPlay

BetGames.TV has signed a deal to integrate its content onto UltraPlay’s platform.

Games including Baccarat, Wheel of Fortune and 6+ Poker will be made available to UltraPlay’s B2C clients such as BUFF.bet, Betjoe and Elit Bet.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with UltraPlay and look forward to our live betting games reaching an even greater audience than ever before,” said BetGames.TV chief commercial officer Richard Hogg. “Our aim is to deliver a cutting-edge product that attracts high engagement rates and is a thrill for players and a success for operators, and we can’t wait to see what UltraPlay’s B2C clients make of them.”

UltraPlay CEO Mario Ovcharov added: “BetGames.TV’s innovative live betting catalogue has rightfully earned a name for itself as one the industry’s most engaging betting propositions.

“We look forward to offering BetGames.TV’s products to our clients as well as a long and successful relationship together for many years to come.”

BetGames.TV / Bet.co.za

BetGames.TV has also expanded its reach through a new deal with South African betting operator Bet.co.za to deploy its full portfolio of games, including Baccarat, Wheel of Fortune and its range of lottery products.

“Bet.co.za is a highly respected operator and we’re thrilled to help expand its live betting offering with our cutting-edge suite of games,” said BetGames.TV chief operating officer Aistė Garnevičienė. “As an established South African market leader, we are always excited to join forces with new partners and we look forward to working alongside them in the months and years to come.”

Bet.co.za CEO Scott Canny added: “Ensuring our players receive the optimal gaming experience lies at the heart of what we do here at Bet.co.za. BetGames.TV’s games such as 6+ Poker and Wheel of Fortune are immensely popular with players across the country and we’re delighted to have them on board.”

1X2 Network / 888casino

1X2 Network has agreed a deal to launch its portfolio of games with 888casino.

The agreement sees 888 gain access to a growing selection of titles from the supplier's 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studios, including Blood Queen, Battle Maidens, Neon Jungle and Pirate Kingdom Megaways, as well as a range of virtual games such as Virtual Champions and Virtual Football Pro.

“We’re delighted to team up with 888 and to deploy our games onto such a well-respected and popular global gambling brand,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “We’re immensely proud of our content offering, and we want more and more players to experience what we have to offer. We’ve got no doubt that it’ll prove a hit with the 888 audience.”

888 senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen commented: “We’re excited to partner with 1X2 Network to provide some of its most popular games to our players. We believe that the new titles will help complement our existing offering and will help provide an even greater user experience.”

PG Soft / Enlabs

PG Soft has signed an exclusive one year deal with Enlabs to launch its games in the regulated Latvian market for the first time.

The agreement will see an initial 13 slot titles introduced to the Latvian market via Enlabs’ Optibet brand.

“I have been a fan of PG Soft content since I was first introduced to them in 2018 so I am delighted that they have chosen us as their partner of choice to enter the Latvian market,” said Enlabs head of gaming Chris Davis.

“Further to this we have already seen very strong performance from these games in Estonia and have no doubt the games will be well received by our customers.”

Salsa Technology / InBet Games

Salsa Technology has agreed a mutual distribution deal with InBet Games.

The agreement will see Salsa Technology roll out its video bingo titles on Inbet’s platform, while Inbet will integrate its own portfolio of games onto Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregator Platform.

“Inbet has a wealth of iGaming experience and its games are proof of the success the business continues to have,” said Salsa Technology global business development manager Victor Arias. “We’re excited to announce this content exchange deal and expect strong results.”

A spokesman for InBet Games said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Salsa Technology and its Game Aggregation Platform. This is a fantastic opportunity for our company and services to grow market share in a region that was not as accessible before. Salsa Technology is doing a great job at opening up markets where consumers need our types of services. Players appreciate both our companies’ games in various locations, and this is a great time to bring everything together.”

iSoftBet / Spiffbet

iSoftBet has expanded its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) through a new deal with Stockholm-based games studio Spiffbet.

The agreement will see Spiffbet integrate its portfolio with the supplier’s GAP platform, including a range of video bingo, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, video poker and slots.

In return, Spiffbet will make iSoftBet’s content portfolio of more than 150 proprietary table and slot games available across its distribution platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spiffbet,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert. “It is an exciting time for operators in Latin America, and we are delighted to add our leading portfolio of more than 150 table and slot games to Spiffbet’s expanding offering.”

Spiffbet chief commercial officer Staffan Cnattingius added: “iSoftBet is renowned for the quality of its aggregation platform as well as its games, particularly across regulated markets where its titles are proven performers. I have no doubt this partnership will be extremely successful going forward in new markets like Latin America.”

Playson / 25syv

Playson has signed an agreement to supply its games to Denmark’s 25syv, operator of the Rød25 and casinogo.dk brands.

The integration will see Playson’s portfolio of games including Solar Temple, Solar Queen and Sunny Fruits: Hold and Win rolled out on the sites, alongside games from the Funky Fruits and Timeless Fruit series.

“The Nordics is a thriving market and we’re thrilled to be working with 25syv and providing games to its customers,” said Playson business development manager Lars Kollind. “Signing new partnerships and expanding our global footprint is one of our key targets, and we’re delighted to offer our games to such a well-respected brand.”

25syv chief product officer Erman Bozdogan said: “Playson’s portfolio contains some of the most popular games in the industry and we look forward to providing our customers with its vast array of titles.

“Ensuring our players receive the best gaming experience possible is paramount here at 25syv, and Playson’s suite of titles will make a great addition to our offering.”

Endorphina / Omega Systems

Endorphina has signed a deal to integrate its content with Omega Systems’ platform, including titles such as Lucky Streak series, Book Of Santa, 2020 Hit Slot, Asgardians and Minotaurus.

“I’m thrilled to announce our partnership with Omega systems,” said Endorphina sales director Kirill Miroshnichenko. “Omega systems have established themselves as a well-known team of professionals who offer nothing less than full and high-quality solutions.

“Such a partnership will strengthen the status of both Omega systems and Endorphina as the leading companies in the industry. We are more than ready to offer top-notch games, with both classic and innovative themes and mechanics. It’s an exciting opportunity to deliver our unique product to Omega systems.”

Omega Systems director of business development Paddy Mann said: “At Omega Systems, we’re delighted to add such a strong content provider to our list of integrations. This integration was completely seamless which made our lives a lot easier.

“Endorphina has released exciting titles in the last few years and have really come into their own. I think a lot of our clients will see this as a good chance to use their content with our own in-house promotional tools. The addition will no doubt prove a hit with operators using our management platform.”

Spinmatic / E-Play24

Spinmatic has strengthened its presence in Italy through a new deal with Italian platform provider E-Play24.

The integration includes Spinmatic’s suite of slot and bingo games such as StarBatch, Shaolin Twins, Sushi House and Spinalott.

“The addition of Spinmatic Entertainment titles to our portfolio of high-quality games offers our players a wide choice of unique and innovative features, we are confident that this is only the beginning of a fruitful relationship between us,” said E-Play24 Group casino manager Alessandro Grasso.

Spinmatic’s sales manager Gianfranco Arrichiello said: “E-Play24 is a very important partner for us and a premium dealer of licensed games in Italy that I am sure will help us a lot to achieve our aims. Our strategy to be present in every European country joining the best companies on each market continues running perfectly.”