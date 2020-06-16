Big Time Gaming to unveil new Megaclusters mechanic in latest slot

Sydney-based slot developer Big Time Gaming is set to release its new Star Clusters slot game later this month, featuring the supplier’s new Megaclusters mechanic.

The new jewel-themed game will initially be rolled out exclusively on SG Digital’s platform on 24 June, ahead of a wider rollout with operators including Flutter Entertainment.

With the new Megaclusters mechanic, each symbol that forms part of a winning combo will split into four smaller symbols to create even more Megaclusters. When combos appear within these smaller symbols, they explode, and new ones fall into their place until the combos dry up.

This means the 4x4 grid with its 16 original tiles can break into a maximum 64 tiles during the Megacluster mode.

“We believe that Megaclusters is quite literally a game changer in the online casino space and we’re delighted that it’s received a great reception from reviewers,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nick Robinson. “Expect to see this mechanic feature in more BTG games in the future.”

Scientific Games senior vice president of gaming, digital Dylan Slaney commented: “This is an exciting new development that once again brings breakthrough player experiences from our OpenGaming ecosystem.

“What I love about BTG’s games is their ability to redesign a classic by using rich layers of technology to create something diverting and unexpected. That’s really evident in Star Clusters and it’s a thrill to bring the global launch of this new Megaclusters mechanic as an exclusive first on OGS.”

