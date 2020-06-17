This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Oryx Gaming expands into Croatia with Admiral deal

17th June 2020 8:13 am GMT
Bragg Gaming Group-owned Oryx Gaming has integrated its ORYX Hub games platform with the Novomatic-owned Admiral brand in Croatia.

The content distribution agreement sees Oryx’s portfolio of proprietary titles, as well as third-party games from partner studios, made available to players at Admiral.hr. The supplier will also provide its data analytics and player engagement tools to the licensed operator.

“Expanding our footprint in new territories is a key strategy for us,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “Admiral offers a strong and renowned brand with a vast customer base and is the perfect partner for us to strengthen our presence in Croatia.”

Admiral Croatia head of online gaming Žarko Žuvela said: “Oryx offers a great variety of content that has a wide appeal to different player demographics and we are excited to introduce their extensive portfolio of games to our customers.” 

