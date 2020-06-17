Pariplay releases latest slot game Stallion Fortunes

Aspire Global-owned game development and aggregation platform Pariplay has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its new Western-themed slot game, Stallion Fortunes.

Taking players to the Wild West to round up wild stallions and earn golden rewards, Stallion Fortunes is a 5-reel, 3-row slot with reels ﬁlled with cowboys, horses and gold among other things.

The game includes four in-game jackpots, while the Coin Collect feature can occur at any time and Free Spins can lead to even more payouts.

“Stallion Fortunes is the latest Pariplay offering to come ‘galloping’ out of our rich stable of games,” said Pariplay commercial director Richard Mintz. “We are really excited about this game as it’s packed full of some fantastic features, with one extra special one to look out for, the Coin Collect.

“The sense of anticipation we have created in the game whilst players wait for the combo of coins and treasure chests to hit the reels is our best yet.”