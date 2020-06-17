This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Pariplay releases latest slot game Stallion Fortunes

17th June 2020 12:57 pm GMT
NetEnt

Aspire Global-owned game development and aggregation platform Pariplay has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its new Western-themed slot game, Stallion Fortunes.

Taking players to the Wild West to round up wild stallions and earn golden rewards, Stallion Fortunes is a 5-reel, 3-row slot with reels ﬁlled with cowboys, horses and gold among other things.

The game includes four in-game jackpots, while the Coin Collect feature can occur at any time and Free Spins can lead to even more payouts.

“Stallion Fortunes is the latest Pariplay offering to come ‘galloping’ out of our rich stable of games,” said Pariplay commercial director Richard Mintz. “We are really excited about this game as it’s packed full of some fantastic features, with one extra special one to look out for, the Coin Collect.

“The sense of anticipation we have created in the game whilst players wait for the combo of coins and treasure chests to hit the reels is our best yet.”

Related Tags
Aspire Global Casino Pariplay Slots
Related Articles

Pariplay secures distribution deal with BetVictor

Pariplay expands Portugal presence with Estoril Sol supply deal

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

Inspired Entertainment revenue grows to $52.3m in first quarter

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, ReelNRG, Kiron Interactive and more

GI Games Round-up: Green Jade Games, Pariplay, Microgaming and more

Aspire Global benefits from Pariplay contribution in Q1

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, Leander Games, Ainsworth and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

Aspire Global’s Pariplay names Andrew Maclean as new sales director

Aspire Global names Jesper Kärrbrink as chairman of Pariplay

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Stakelogic, Red Tiger, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: High 5 Games, Relax Gaming and more

Tax settlement erodes Aspire Global profit in 2019

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Oryx Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming