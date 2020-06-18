This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Pragmatic Play rolls out slots with Sweden’s ATG

18th June 2020 9:53 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
NetEnt

Malta-based casino games supplier Pragmatic Play has launched its portfolio of slots with leading Swedish gaming operator ATG.

The operator has gone live with a growing selection of Pragmatic Play’s proprietary games, including Wolf Gold and latest release Starz Megaways.

“We are delighted to take our slot games live with ATG, who have a stellar reputation in Sweden,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “As a company looking to continually grow in a regulated jurisdiction, ATG matched our ambition and we are confident of a long and successful partnership.”

ATG head of casino Maria Allmer commented: “Pragmatic Play continues to develop exciting and diverse slot games and we are thrilled to be able to offer them to our customers. 

“With an impressive roadmap and a smooth integration process, working with Pragmatic Play is set to be very fulfilling for both parties.”

Related Tags
ATG Pragmatic Play Slots Sweden
Related Articles

Bingo: It’s all about connection

Pragmatic Play brings in Victor Arias to head up new Latin America hub

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil and more

United Remote names Serafino Vaccino as head of legal

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

Pragmatic Solutions appoints Ashley Lang as new CEO

Pragmatic Play rolls out live casino portfolio with Royal Panda

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

Revitalising Bingo

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, 4ThePlayer and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, NetEnt, Booming Games and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, KamaGames and more

Pragmatic Play rolls out Bingo Blast

GI Games Integrations: Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24, Booming Games and more

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Oryx Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming