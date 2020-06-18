Pragmatic Play rolls out slots with Sweden’s ATG

Malta-based casino games supplier Pragmatic Play has launched its portfolio of slots with leading Swedish gaming operator ATG.

The operator has gone live with a growing selection of Pragmatic Play’s proprietary games, including Wolf Gold and latest release Starz Megaways.

“We are delighted to take our slot games live with ATG, who have a stellar reputation in Sweden,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “As a company looking to continually grow in a regulated jurisdiction, ATG matched our ambition and we are confident of a long and successful partnership.”

ATG head of casino Maria Allmer commented: “Pragmatic Play continues to develop exciting and diverse slot games and we are thrilled to be able to offer them to our customers.

“With an impressive roadmap and a smooth integration process, working with Pragmatic Play is set to be very fulfilling for both parties.”