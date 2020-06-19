GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, SpinPlay, Gaming1 and more

This week’s platform integrations include Yggdrasil, SpinPlay Games, OMI Gaming, Booongo, Tom Horn Gaming, Habanero, Gaming1, Evoplay Entertainment, Playson, Caleta Gaming and Apollo Games.

Yggdrasil / Microgame

Yggdrasil has secured a deal to provide its portfolio of games to Italian platform provider Microgame.

The software licensing and reseller agreement will give Microgame’s 37 operator partners access to 80 games from Yggdrasil, including newly launched Multifly, Arthur’s Fortune and Lightning Joker, as well as the successful Vikings trilogy and games developed through the YG Masters programme.

Microgame-powered operators will also be able to offer games featuring Yggdrasil’s Splitz mechanic, including Temple Stacks: Splitz and Neon Rush: Splitz, as well as upcoming release Lucky Neko, which introduces the supplier’s new Gigablox feature.

“Microgame is a leading platform supplier in Italy and through this partnership we will considerably expand our reach in the country together with its premium operator partners,” said Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist. “Our games have already proven hugely successful with local players since we entered the market in 2017 and we are excited to be able to offer our portfolio to an even wider customer group together with Microgame.”

Microgame CEO Marco Castaldo said: “By adding Yggdrasil’s leading content to our platform we will significantly enhance our offering with innovative and engaging titles that appeal to a wide demographic of players.

“Yggdrasil is one of the industry’s most prominent suppliers and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Microgaming / SpinPlay Games

Microgaming has announced an exclusive supply deal with Las Vegas-based SpinPlay Games.

SpinPlay's debut title on the Microgaming platform is Roman Power, a five-by-three, 20-payline slot ignited with fiery multipliers and an expanding Hero Wild feature.

“Joining our diversely talented network of content partners, SpinPlay Games employ a mathematics-based approach in pursuit of delivering uniquely creative and playable games, with Roman Power forming the vanguard of a feature-rich line-up of upcoming new content,” said Microgaming chief operating officer Andrew Clucas. “We welcome the team on board.”

SpinPlay Games CEO Anton Kuhlmann commented: “Collaborating with Microgaming is a real honor, and we are extremely proud to join its lineup of world-class content partners. We focus on holistic design where our themes, sounds and animations come together with our fine-tuned math models to deliver fun and rewarding gameplay experiences.

“Our debut title Roman Power is a high-volatility game with both theme and math targeted at more experienced players. This game offers huge win potential on every spin through the combination of stacked symbols, expanding wilds and multipliers. We look forward to releasing additional exclusive titles, including our second game Almighty Aztec, through Microgaming’s leading content aggregation platform in the near future.”

QTech Games / OMI Gaming

QTech Games has expanded its content offering through an integration with OMI Gaming.

“QTech Games is clearly the number one distributor across Asia and other largely untapped markets, so we can’t wait to see how our games connect with different and diverse audience sets," said OMI Gaming chairman Christian Rajter. "The QTech team were attentive and responsive at every stage of the integration process which made for a swift and effortless collaboration."

QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder added: "OMI Gaming is one of the most exciting slots studios around, displaying a Goldilocks zone of finely-tuned maths models and multiplier mechanics that deliver reliable return rates and engaging gameplay.

"Their track record for commercial success without ever compromising the user experience speaks for itself. As a result, we look forward to giving these games the global showcase they deserve."

Booongo / Rivalo

Booongo has further enhanced its presence in Latin America through a new agreement to provide content to Colombian operator Rivalo.

The integration includes Booongo slots such as Book of Sun, God's Temple Deluxe and 15 Golden Eggs, with more titles set to be certified for release in the coming weeks.

“We're delighted to have partnered with Rivalo and we're looking forward to further expanding our reach across Latin America,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “We’re signing more operator partnerships every month, and with many of them taking part in our global tournaments and players competing for big prizes, it’s an exciting time for everyone here at Booongo.”

Rivalo country manager Alvaro Mosquera added: “Booongo’s impressive games portfolio is the perfect addition to our offering and its engagement tools are sure to excite our customers.

“The slots supplier has been great to work with and we look forward to an exciting and prosperous business relationship as we look to the future.”

Salsa Technology / Caleta Gaming

Salsa Technology has expanded its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) through a new deal with Caleta Gaming.

The integration will see a range of Caleta Gaming titles added to the platform, including Bingo Bruxaria, Bingo Trevo da Sorte, Bingo Senorita Calavera and Slot Wild Fruit.

“Caleta Gaming’s portfolio of titles has long been admired by us and they really know what the Latin American player loves,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte. “We are excited to add these new games as we continue to deliver on our growth strategy for 2020.”

Caleta Gaming chief operations officer Fabíola Jaeger commented: “Caleta combines experience, creative talent, solid technology frameworks and processes to scale and foster innovation. We are very excited to partner with Salsa Technology, being such an innovative and leading partner in the Latam online market.”

Tom Horn Gaming / Meridianbet

Tom Horn Gaming’s portfolio of games have gone live with operator Meridianbet, including popular titles 243 Crystal Fruits and Spinball.

“Meridianbet has done an amazing job throughout its existence,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “It occupies a leading position in a host of markets, offering a one-stop tailor-made betting and online casino solutions and we’re delighted to have linked up with them.

“We’re confident that together with Meridianbet we’ll be always ahead of the pack in offering unique entertainment to casino players in many jurisdictions.”

Meridianbet head of online casino Milan Đurmez said: “Having joined forces with such an acclaimed casino software supplier marks another milestone in our company’s commitment to become the leading casino and sports betting operator.

“We believe that Tom Horn games will provide an engaging and unforgettable player experience for our casino players as well as the sports customers who we believe will be eagerly checking our casino sites for new Tom Horn titles going forward.”

Habanero / Groove Gaming

Habanero has added its content to Groove Gaming’s casino aggregation platform.

The integration includes more than 100 games from Habanero, including Knockout Football Rush, London Hunter, Lucky Fortune Cat, and a range of video poker and table games.

“We’re delighted to launch with Groove Gaming, a prominent aggregator offering a wealth of outstanding content,” said Habanero head of European business development Europe Arcangelo Lonoce. “The agreement fits perfectly with Habanero’s ambitious expansion plans, helping to deliver our innovative portfolio to a burgeoning global fan base.

“We look forward to working alongside Groove Gaming with what I’m sure will prove to be a long and productive relationship.”

Groove Gaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer said: “We stand ready to meet the ever-growing demand among players around the world for fresh entertainment experiences. Partnering with Habanero helps us do exactly that.

“We continue to add world-class content to our offering and this latest integration with Habanero adds additional spice to what is already a truly diverse and rewarding portfolio, and consistent with our trajectory towards becoming the world’s preferred platform by casinos and operators.”

Gaming1 / Unibet

Gaming1 has teamed up with Kindred Group’s flagship Unibet brand to provide a selection of slot and dice games for the operator's Belgian and .com sites, with Sweden and Romania set to follow in the near future.

“Kindred is one of the gaming industry’s major groups and Unibet is their flagship brand, so we are thrilled to be partnering with them,” said Gaming1 Malta managing director Sabri Tekaya. “Our immersive in-house games catalogue is enjoyed by a wide range of international players, and we are sure Unibet’s customers in Belgium and beyond will really enjoy playing the games.”

Kindred Group head of casino David Robertson added: “We are delighted to partner with Gaming1, a market leader with a multi-channel portfolio that has earned deserved plaudits from across the industry.

“Their portfolio of games fits perfectly with our premium quality customer offering, and we look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Mozzartbet

Evoplay Entertainment has signed a deal to integrate more than 90 slot, table and instant win games with Serbian operator Mozzartbet.

“We are delighted to partner with Mozzartbet, a widely recognised operator with an impressive market reach,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “Our unique portfolio deploys the latest technology to offer an entertainment experience that truly stands out, and this partnership ensures that it will continue to be enjoyed by a growing legion of international fans.”

Mozzartbet director of online casino Miloš Ranđić said: “Evoplay Entertainment’s highly innovative casino suite has a proven track-record of popularity amongst a wide variety of players, so we are thrilled to have the company on board.

“The supplier’s groundbreaking catalogue is an ideal match for our premium quality customer offering, and we look forward to cultivating a long-term commercial relationship.”

Playson / Megalotto

Playson has expanded its European reach through a content distribution deal with Megalotto.

Megalotto will gain access to an array of Playson slots, including Solar Queen, Viking Fortune: Hold and Win and the supplier’s latest hit Solar Temple.

“Megalotto has a fantastic product and we’re delighted they have entrusted Playson to further enhance its slots content offering,” said Playson business development manager Lars Kollind. “Our popular titles will be a great fit for the lottery and casino brand and we look forward to growing our relationship with them in the future.”

Megalotto director of gaming and commercial insights Tom Orton said: “We aim to deliver an unrivalled gaming experience here at Megalotto, and that means supplying the best content to our players.

“The addition of Playson’s quality portfolio is the perfect way to bolster our casino offering and entertain our growing fanbase.”

Playson / Condor Gaming

Playson has also agreed a deal to provide its portfolio to Condor Gaming brands Rembrandt Casino, 24Bettle, Big5 Casino, Casino Sieger and b-Bets.

“Signing this partnership with Condor Gaming has helped us further expand our audience and deliver our games to new players across Europe,” said Playson business development manager Lars Kollind. “The operator has five very distinctive brands and we look forward to providing them all with our slots in the months and years to come.”

Condor Gaming casino manager Chris McGowan added: “Playson’s games are well respected in the gambling industry and its engagement tools have proven very popular with players.

“We’re delighted to add the company’s slot content to our casino offering and believe its portfolio will provide great entertainment to all our customers.”

Videoslots / Apollo Games

Videoslots.com has expanded its casino offering with the addition of slot titles from Apollo Games.

The integration sees Videoslots gain access to a number of Apollo Games titles, including Bonus Joker II, Slot Birds and Pandora, as well as mafia-themed hit Gangster World.

“Apollo Games shares our dedication to innovation and entertainment, so we’re delighted to have formed a partnership together,” said Videoslots.com head of casino William Ahlberg. “We are always looking to offer our players more choice and the addition of these unique games will certainly help us achieve that. We look forward to working with them going forward.”

Apollo Games head of commercial for iGaming, Róbert Mikudík, commented: “Videoslots hosts games from some of the industry’s biggest names, so it’s great to have agreed a deal to partner with them.

“Our talented developers have created some of the most engaging slots around and Videoslots’ players are sure to love what we have to offer them. It’s an exciting time for Apollo Games.”