Greentube rolls out dice games in Belgium with Blitz Casino

22nd June 2020 11:02 am GMT
Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has expanded its presence in Belgium with the rollout of dice games with licensed operator Blitz.be.

Through an integration with the Gaming1 platform, Greentube has initially rolled out a selection of titles, including Book of Ra Dice, Dice Winner, Double Dice and Jackpot Dice, alongside its Crazy Slots, Hot Cubes and Always Hot Cubes games.

“Blitz is a growing force in Belgium’s online sector, and we are pleased to offer a bespoke selection of our locally renowned content to its customers,” said Greentube chief games officer and chief financial officer Michael Bauer. “The popularity of dice games in Belgium is unique in Europe, and our portfolio has been tailored to suit these preferences, offering a wide selection of titles that consistently perform well in the market.”

Blitz Casino marketing manager Henk Wolff said: “Greentube’s dice games are among the top favourites in Belgium, with iconic brands such as Book of Ra. The innovative and fun content meets the high standards that we have as an online casino.

“Our market-leading experience is what brings players to Blitz, and it is our top priority to only provide games that meet their needs and expectations. Greentube’s portfolio therefore makes a great addition to our offering and will serve as a key asset as we look to expand our customer base.”

Related Tags
Belgium Blitz Casino Games Greentube Novomatic
