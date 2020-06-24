Greentube rolls out latest Diamond Link slot game

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has released the third title in its popular Diamond Link series of games with the launch of Diamond Link: Mighty Sevens.

The latest addition to the supplier’s Home of Games portfolio is a 5 reel, 25 win line fruit-themed slot, which has been combined with the Diamond Link feature first debuted by Greentube last September.

The game is packed with lucky Seven symbols, which can cover up the whole screen with any spin and grant an immediate win of 750 times the player’s stake.

Hidden amongst the colourful fruit symbols are the much sought-after Diamond symbols. Collecting six of these triggers the Diamond Link feature, presenting players with the chance to win the Mini, Minor, Major or Grand jackpot.

The slot also includes a Win Spins feature that offers seven spins with re-spins if there are no wins.

The launch of Diamond Link: Mighty Sevens follows the release of Diamond Link: Oasis Riches in February and Diamond Link Mighty Elephant last September.