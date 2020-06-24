This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Greentube rolls out latest Diamond Link slot game

24th June 2020 6:17 am GMT
NetEnt

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has released the third title in its popular Diamond Link series of games with the launch of Diamond Link: Mighty Sevens.

The latest addition to the supplier’s Home of Games portfolio is a 5 reel, 25 win line fruit-themed slot, which has been combined with the Diamond Link feature first debuted by Greentube last September.

The game is packed with lucky Seven symbols, which can cover up the whole screen with any spin and grant an immediate win of 750 times the player’s stake.

Hidden amongst the colourful fruit symbols are the much sought-after Diamond symbols. Collecting six of these triggers the Diamond Link feature, presenting players with the chance to win the Mini, Minor, Major or Grand jackpot.

The slot also includes a Win Spins feature that offers seven spins with re-spins if there are no wins.

The launch of Diamond Link: Mighty Sevens follows the release of Diamond Link: Oasis Riches in February and Diamond Link Mighty Elephant last September.

Related Tags
Casino Diamond Link Games Greentube Novomatic
Related Articles

Greentube rolls out dice games in Belgium with Blitz Casino

Greentube debuts slot portfolio in Paraguay with Il Palazzo deal

Greentube expands Romania footprint with Stanleybet’s Game World

Greentube expands Portuguese presence with Estoril Sol launch

Greentube goes live in Romania with Mozzartbet

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

Greentube partners Playtech to expand distribution in Europe and Mexico

Skywind Group enters Belgian iGaming market

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, KamaGames and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, Leander Games, Ainsworth and more

Switzerland authorises further two Online casinos

Greentube expands Danish footprint with Casino999 deal

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

Greentube launches content with fourth operator in Switzerland

Greentube
Digitain
Skywind Group
Oryx Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming