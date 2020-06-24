Pragmatic Play rolls out slots to Rootz’s new Caxino brand

Malta-based casino games supplier Pragmatic Play has deployed its portfolio of slots on Rootz’ newly launched online casino brand Caxino.

The rollout marks Pragmatic's second deal with Malta-based Rootz, which also operates the Wildz brand, and includes popular titles Three Star Fortune and Starz Megaways, as well as Wolf Gold and the John Hunter series of games.

“We are delighted to sign a partnership with Caxino, which is one of the most exciting new brands on the market,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “Our slot offering continues to grow at a fast pace, as we deliver better quality with every game we launch. We look forward to continued growth throughout this new partnership and wish Caxino a journey filled with success.”

Rootz chief commercial officer Tony Kjaldstrom commented: “Pragmatic Play has a premium reputation as a slot supplier, and we are thrilled their entire offering will be available to our customers.

“We both have a similar attitude to innovation, so it is pleasing to work with a company that aligns with our business outlooks. We look forward to a long and exciting partnership.”