This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Relax Gaming widens distribution network with WeAreCasino

25th June 2020 9:30 am GMT
Relax Gaming
NetEnt

Casino supplier Relax Gaming has signed a deal to distribute its game content through WeAreCasino.

WeAreCasino will expand its B2B platform with the addition of Relax’s proprietary games, including top-performing titles Temple Tumble, Money Train, Snake Arena, and recent release Hellcatraz, as well as a wide range of content from third-party suppliers through the Silver Bullet and Powered By platforms.

“WeAreCasino set out to do things differently – an attitude that resonates with our own goals in content distribution and makes them a great partner to collaborate with,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “This partnership further broadens the reach of our in-house and partner games and we expect that working alongside the creative team at WeAreCasino will offer great benefits for both our businesses.”

WeAreCasino head of sales Marko Jelen added: “Relax Gaming comes highly recommended in the industry as a company that not only provides a results-driving games portfolio but is also a pleasure to do business with.

“We’re excited to be working with such a well-respected name and look forward to offering our customers its extensive collection of slot and casino games that are proven to perform well in a range of markets.”

Related Tags
Casino Games Relax Gaming WeAreCasino
Related Articles

Relax Gaming releases new retro-themed slot Mega Flip

Relax Gaming lands major supply deal with GVC

Swiss casinos cleared to resume gaming operations

GI Games Integrations: Featuring MGA Games, Playzido and Booming Games

Relax Gaming agrees new content deal with Lindar Media’s MrQ.com

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, 4ThePlayer and more

Relax Gaming signs distribution deal with cryptocurrency operator Roobet

Inspired Entertainment revenue grows to $52.3m in first quarter

Relax Gaming expands platform with Apollo Games deal

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, ReelNRG, Kiron Interactive and more

UK Gambling Commission imposes new restrictions on industry

SciPlay grows first quarter profit despite marginal revenue decline

Relax Gaming to roll out content with EnergyCasino

Relax gaming: Game Engine Developer – Malta / Tallinn

Relax Gaming: Casino QA Manager – Malta / Tallinn

Greentube
Digitain
Skywind Group
Oryx Gaming
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming