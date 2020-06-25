Relax Gaming widens distribution network with WeAreCasino

Casino supplier Relax Gaming has signed a deal to distribute its game content through WeAreCasino.

WeAreCasino will expand its B2B platform with the addition of Relax’s proprietary games, including top-performing titles Temple Tumble, Money Train, Snake Arena, and recent release Hellcatraz, as well as a wide range of content from third-party suppliers through the Silver Bullet and Powered By platforms.

“WeAreCasino set out to do things differently – an attitude that resonates with our own goals in content distribution and makes them a great partner to collaborate with,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “This partnership further broadens the reach of our in-house and partner games and we expect that working alongside the creative team at WeAreCasino will offer great benefits for both our businesses.”

WeAreCasino head of sales Marko Jelen added: “Relax Gaming comes highly recommended in the industry as a company that not only provides a results-driving games portfolio but is also a pleasure to do business with.

“We’re excited to be working with such a well-respected name and look forward to offering our customers its extensive collection of slot and casino games that are proven to perform well in a range of markets.”