Spearhead Studios certified to launch slot portfolio in Colombia

26th June 2020 7:55 am GMT
EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has been certified to launch its games in the regulated Colombian iGaming market.

The supplier’s portfolio of slots, including titles such as Wilds of Wall Street, Lara Jones is Cleopatra, and Popstar are now available to licensed operators in Colombia, adding to the studio's certifications in Malta, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia since its launch last November.

“Getting Spearhead Studios’ games on the Colombian market is an important achievement for our team,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “We are investing a lot of time, resources, and creative zest into our games, so we are dedicated to growing our number of jurisdictions and finding the best distribution channels for them.

“I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished in only seven months of existence, and I think we have a very exciting road ahead.”

Spearhead Studios has released 13 titles to date, with five more expected to be rolled out in July: Dark Joker, Royal Crown, Black Jack, Super 7 Deluxe and Giant Panda.

