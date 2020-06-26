This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Evolution Gaming extends Rush Street Interactive partnership to Colombia

26th June 2020 9:36 am GMT
Evolution Gaming
NetEnt

Stockholm-listed live casino specialist Evolution Gaming has extended its partnership with Rush Street Interactive to launch its live casino games in Colombia.

Evolution will initially roll out six of its First Person games with RushBet.co, including First Person Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Blackjack, Dream Catcher, Baccarat and Mega Ball.

“RSI partnered with Evolution Gaming because we wanted to offer our RushBet.co players in Colombia a premier live casino mobile playing experience,” said Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz. “The breadth, variety and innovation of the Evolution games portfolio, and the Evolution services and operational excellence that surround it, give us full scope to achieve that objective.”

Evolution also provides its live casino games to Rush Street Interactive’s PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey under an agreement signed in 2018.

“We are delighted to be growing our relationship with Rush Street Interactive, who are at the leading edge of gaming industry convergence, constantly innovating and pushing boundaries,” said Evolution Gaming chief commercial officer Sebastian Johannisson. “Evolution shares the same ethos, and we look forward very much to building on the successes we have achieved together to date.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading marginally lower at SEK564.80 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

